Village of Sutherland floating 1.5% sales tax to help pay for infrastructure, road needs

SUTHERLAND — The Sutherland Village Board hopes to raise funds for infrastructure improvements and economic development with a 1.5% sales tax that will be on the May primary ballot.

Voters would need to approve three propositions for the funds to be collected and used.

“This is a community sales tax inside village limits,” village board Chairperson Kim Backer said. Backer spoke with The Telegraph about the proposal, along with Vice Chair Sam Haworth and Gene and Linda Tacey from the village’s Growth Committee.

The group emphasized the propositions were “absolutely not” an additional property tax.

“When I’ve talked to some people they’ve said, ‘well, I don’t need another tax on my house,’” Backer said. “I’ve explained that it’s not on their property, it’s on the things they buy.”

Gene Tacey said surrounding communities including North Platte, Paxton and Ogallala all have a local sales tax in place.

“Some people say I don’t want to pay another 1.5% to shop here,” he said. “I say, if you shop in North Platte or Ogallala, you’re paying it there.”

Proposition 1, should it pass, would establish an economic development program for the village, funded by half of the 1% requested in Proposition 2.

The 1% sales tax in Proposition 2 would be used to raise funds for infrastructure improvements, with half going to the economic development program should Proposition 1 be approved by voters.

Should Proposition 1 not pass, then the entire 1% of Proposition 2 would go toward infrastructure and other projects, and the economic development program would not be formed.

Proposition 3 is an additional 0.5% that would go toward infrastructure and various other projects.

“The economic development program could provide funds for direct loans or grants for fixed assets or working capital for expanding businesses,” Gene Tacey said. “It could be used for grants for public works improvements such as streets, water system, sewer system, grants or loans for job training.”

The group said other possible uses of the economic development funds could be used to create jobs, attract new capital investment and provide economic diversification to ensure economic stability.

Tacey said the economic development committee would work separately to do all the leg work, but the final say would still be with the village board.

“Some cities have done a lot of improvement with their downtown areas,” he said. “Paxton did a lot with their city streets after they passed this.”

He said Albion is probably the shining example of what can be done.

“It wasn’t just the sales tax, the community itself, combined with (the sales tax), did a ton of stuff up there,” he said. “It’s an impressive community.”

Backer said it will take years to build the fund and do improvements.

“This isn’t just going to happen overnight,” Backer said.

Haworth said from his point of view, the village would realize revenue from people who don’t live in Sutherland.

“We have a big rodeo every year. We have several track meets, and I know that the downtown stores get visited during the track meets,” Haworth said. “We have a swimming pool and a downtown store that draws people from Wallace, Wauneta, Mullen, Thedford, who come to town.”

Without the sales tax, the village coffers don’t get revenue from the influx of visitors.

“The only benefit we realize from the rodeo is exposure, but the village itself does not realize any revenue from people coming to town and using our streets and visiting our stores,” Haworth said. “We would like to get in on that.”

Another aspect of development that needs to be addressed is the lack of housing in town, Linda Tacey said.

“Affordable housing needs to get better,” she said. “If we’re going to develop and get bigger, where are they going to go?”

Possible projects in Sutherland could include street repairs, a sidewalk along Highway 30 end to end, construction of moderate-income housing and downtown revitalization.

“We’re just putting a Band-Aid on (our streets) at the moment with overlaying them,” Backer said. “We need to get them down to a good base and put a good foundation on them, and we don’t have the money. That’s what we’re hoping to do with the sales tax is to raise the money.”

Backer said the streets overall are in good shape, but some are not.

“Probably the biggest issue is going to be our concrete streets,” Gene Tacey said.

“The concrete street in front of our school is really old, and it’s so cracked and deteriorated that it’s got to be done,” Backer said.

Linda Tacey said the sewer and water systems need to be evaluated as well.

