Wallace student with 'great heart' collects aid for wildfire victims

WALLACE — The plight of folks affected by the Gosper and Furnas County fire in early April prompted a Wallace High School junior to gather food and clothing supplies.

The idea came to Angelica Vazquez last week when she read about the needs of families impacted by the fire.

“I was talking to my mom about it during supper,” Vazquez said. “I was thinking, what could I do to help these people and I thought of the idea of fundraising.”

She sent an email to “Mr. B,” high school Principal Bob Braithwait, and he said it was a good idea.

“I’d been hearing a lot about all the fires and how much people are being affected,” Vazquez said. “It broke my heart and I felt like I couldn’t do anything.”

Vazquez didn’t let that stop her as she initiated the collection at Wallace High School. The supplies are intended for anybody who needs something, she said.

Braithwait said the supplies will fill two vans, and six students will ride with him and Vazquez to deliver the goods to Arapahoe Friday.

“Our community’s kids have been bringing in the supplies,” Vazquez said, “and our local grocery store.”

She said the response has been amazing.

“I’m not really surprised,” Vazquez said. “Our community and our school is very good at this stuff.”

Braithwait said he wasn’t surprised that Vazquez came up with the idea of helping others. He said she comes from a great family and she’s a straight-A student.

“She has a great heart,” Braithwait said. “She’s a great kid.”

The food will go to a food pantry in Arapahoe and there is a Mission Mall thrift store where the clothing will be delivered.

Braithwait said Vazquez is “kind of a mother around here” who is concerned about everybody.

“I mean that as a compliment,” Braithwait said. “This was all her doing. It was led by her and she did the work.”