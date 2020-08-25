Crews spent a good portion of early Tuesday afternoon securing poles, rigging lighting gear and building the center stage for the main tent that is being constructed in a lot just outside of the Platte River Mall.
They were among the 50-member cast and crew traveling party for the Cirque Italia Water Circus that opens in North Platte on Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Morgaine Rosenthal, an aerialist and show manager, said the set up usually takes about 14 hours but crews were still waiting for some elements to arrive from the show’s previous performance.
It is the second time over the past four years that the Cirque Italia — which was established in 2012 — has made an appearance in North Platte. This week is one of the tour stops since the circus restarted in June.
“We are just excited to be back and excited to share this new show with the community,” Rosenthal said.
She added that in a typical year, the troupe is in a different stop every week. That amounted to roughly 48 shows in 2019.
The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the shows this past March, and there have been safety measures implemented for the restart.
“It has been challenging but we have been working very closely with the local health departments (on each stop) to make sure the show is fun and safe as possible for everyone,” Rosenthal said.
The safety measures include a reduced crowd capacity and social distancing between seats. and masks being required for attendance into the tent for any spectator 3-years-old and older.
Rosenthal added that there will be a number of hand-sanitizing stations available in the tent, and ushers will be disinfecting common areas throughout the performances as well.
The show itself is animal-free and focuses on human performing acts. It will have a pirate theme and be performed over a stage that holds 35,000 gallons of water.
The show’s talent has an international makeup including Elena Stefanova, an aerialist from Bulgaria.
“We are a very special show,” Stefanova said. “We are the first official traveling water (circus). It’s performing over a giant swimming pool inside and its very beautiful. That sets us as very different (from other circuses). All the acts are very different.”
Rosenthal said the circus also provides an entertainment escape in what has been a very different year as well.
“Especially right now, (people) are having such a hard time dealing with this pandemic,” Rosenthal said. “We’re just grateful to be able to provide some light and some joy in these challenging times.”
