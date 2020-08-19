The North Platte Parks Department partnered with Crouch Recreation to install a new Miracle Recreation playground at Cody Park this week.
Former Husker football quarterback and 2001 Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch, who owns the company, was on hand to help with the installation. The playground was paid for with Newburn funds as well as a grant from the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation.
“We designed and provided the equipment for (the city of North Platte),” Crouch said. “I’m here to help and it’s good for me to be on site a few times a year on the installs, because our company does a lot of the consulting, designing, selling, project management-type of things.”
Crouch said the installation will take a good part of this week to complete. City employees are helping.
“I bought the company back in 2004 and we’re just getting into the start of our 17th year,” Crouch said. “It’s been a fun business. I’ve gotten to travel around the state of Nebraska, South Dakota and parts of Iowa and visit with a lot of small communities and large communities building playgrounds and splash pads, shelters, bleachers and water slides.”
He said his company does a lot of work with city parks and school districts.
“That’s kind of our main cup of tea,” Crouch said. “We also work with churches and child care facilities around our territory.”
North Platte Parks Director Lyle Minshull said a new playground area was needed.
“We wanted to replace the existing one — we call it the Storyland area at Cody Park,” Minshull said. “We wanted to get away from the pond a little bit and maybe not have to have it fenced, so it is a little more open, a little more inviting.”
Crouch said the Storyland area playground has been in place since the 1980s and was manufactured by the same company as the new equipment.
“Miracle Recreation is the manufacturer of playground equipment that is quality equipment that stands the test of time,” Crouch said. “What we’re doing here is really good for the community and they will enjoy the equipment.”
The project will include four different areas with rope climbers and spinners.
“We will be putting in a rubber surfacing that will be a better surfacing than sand or wood chips,” Crouch said. “It lasts longer; it’s a little bit softer.”
He said the rubber surface is considered accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“I think with those things, there’s a major upgrade taking place at Cody Park today,” Crouch said.
Husker football, Crouch said, helped him learn and taught him how to persevere and achieve his goals. With the shutdown of the fall season, Crouch said, he is disappointed for the players.
“I’m sad,” Crouch said. “I want to see football every year, especially Nebraska and with Coach (Scott) Frost building a culture, it’s hard to take a pause from it.”
Crouch said he is certain the program will find the positives.
“They’re going to roll through it and fight like normal Nebraska coaches and players do,” Crouch said. “I hate it for the players because they want to get out there and play some football; that’s all they want to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.