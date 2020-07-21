Three more veterans received their Quilts of Valor during a Tuesday morning ceremony at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.
Rick Volker, Army; Leroy Hernandez, Army; and Joseph Kneifel, Navy, were honored by the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group. All three served in the Vietnam War era: Volker served from 1966-69, Hernandez from 1969-71 and Kneifel from 1966-70.
Chris Reinert, leader of the Heartland Nebraska Quilts of Valor group, spoke about the purpose of the organization.
“The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war,” Reinert said, “with comforting quilts of valor.”
Hernandez remembered well the day he was drafted, Oct. 16, 1969.
“In January of 1970, he was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, for tank mechanic training,” Reinert said. After that, he was stationed in Germany.
Reinert said a special note was the quilt pieces for Hernandez’s quilt were crafted by a high school classmate, Sandy Hartford, who now lives in Idaho.
Kneifel was stationed in Southeast Asia during his tour.
“He drove a tank, which carried troops, ammo, medical supplies from the Da Nang area to the borders of Vietnam,” Reinert said. “The same tank returned with body bags to a pickup point so the bodies could be returned home.”
Reinert said Kneifel volunteered for the job and considers himself a survivor.
Volker served as part of the 101st Airborne Division for 2½ years.
“Rick returned home on the hospital ship the SS Hope due to injuries,” Reinert said. “When I asked Rick why he joined the Army, he quickly told me his number came up in the draft.”
His number for draft status was 14.
Later he became the commander of the VFW in North Platte, and he is a member of the Cooties. The Military Order of the Cootie of the United States is a national honor degree membership association chartered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.