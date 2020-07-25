North Platte High School Graduation (11).JPG

North Platte High School seniors received their diplomas on Saturday afternoon as the school held its graduation ceremony at Bauer Field. The event was rescheduled after the coronavirus pandemic forced a change from the original date this spring.

Members of North Platte High School’s senior class gathered Saturday afternoon to get closure on what was anything but a normal school year.

And it didn’t matter that the roughly hour-long graduation ceremony was on the Bauer Field turf on a humid July day, or lacked some of the event’s pomp and circumstance from previous years or that face masks were part of the dress code for some students.

“I’m just glad that we had it. I am very thankful that we were able to have a graduation (today),” said Mia Dugan, who is headed to Georgetown University. “It wasn’t a regular senior year but we made the best of it. I think we have a really strong class and I’m thankful for everyone.”

The rescheduled ceremony came a week after the school's prom and followed a spring in which the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of sports and fine arts activities, knocking out any normalcy of the school year’s final months.

It was the topic that Bailey Roeder, the senior selected as the speaker for the ceremony, touched on in her remarks to her classmates.

The roughly five-minute speech, presented as a letter to her mother, also incorporated the class motto, “Look Ma, I made it!”

“We don’t have the (school) band playing behind us today,” Roeder said. “We don’t get to see how our state soccer would have gone and countless other moments will be a list of what-ifs.

“We don’t get to sign out school and march out those doors playing ‘School’s Out’ by Alice Cooper,” Roeder said. “We get this. We get masks and hand sanitizer. However, the Class of 2020 is one of the most stubborn and persevered group of kids I have ever known ... and we are going to make it.”

Roeder said that the pandemic kept students out of the classroom for the last few months of their academic years — or what she called a “really long ‘senior skip day.’” She added the experience taught other life lessons.

“We have learned how to wash our hands, how to wear a mask, how to social distance and to not take any moment for granted,” Roeder said. She added it will propel them into future endeavors.

“This is one of the most innovative classes coming out of the middle of Nebraska — full of entrepreneurs, musicians, engineers, scientists, educators and leaders,” Roeder told her classmates.

It was a message echoed by Skip Altig, the president of the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education, in some closing remarks.

“All I want you to do is remember one thing — take whatever you learned in your years in North Platte Public Schools, apply them to your future, and you will succeed,” Altig said. d

