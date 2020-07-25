You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTH PLATTE HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA...
WESTERN HAYES COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 1015 PM CDT.
* AT 718 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN
THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
WALLACE, DICKENS AND HAMLET.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF ONE TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER
THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
NEBRASKA...
NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE AFFECTING LINCOLN COUNTY.
.THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE REMAINS IN MODERATE FLOOD
STAGE AND IS FORECAST TO FALL BEGINNING SUNDAY AND TO BELOW FLOOD
STAGE ON MONDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY.
THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY
AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING
WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY.
DO NOT LET CHILDREN PLAY NEAR THE RIVER DURING HIGH WATER.
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE.
* UNTIL LATE MONDAY NIGHT.
* AT 8:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY
EARLY MONDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 6.5 FEET...MODERATE AND MORE WIDESPREAD FLOODING OF LOW
LYING AND AGRICULTURAL LAND BEGINS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE
NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO APPROXIMATELY 4 MILES WEST OF
HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. WATER ENCROACHMENT INTO SOME
RESIDENCES PROPERTY BEGINS ALONG AND SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD.
WATER ENCROACHMENT INTO LOW LYING AREAS OF CODY PARK WORSENS.
&&
North Platte High School seniors received their diplomas on Saturday afternoon as the school held its graduation ceremony at Bauer Field. The event was rescheduled after the coronavirus pandemic forced a change from the original date this spring.
And it didn’t matter that the roughly hour-long graduation ceremony was on the Bauer Field turf on a humid July day, or lacked some of the event’s pomp and circumstance from previous years or that face masks were part of the dress code for some students.
“I’m just glad that we had it. I am very thankful that we were able to have a graduation (today),” said Mia Dugan, who is headed to Georgetown University. “It wasn’t a regular senior year but we made the best of it. I think we have a really strong class and I’m thankful for everyone.”
The rescheduled ceremony came a week after the school's prom and followed a spring in which the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of sports and fine arts activities, knocking out any normalcy of the school year’s final months.
It was the topic that Bailey Roeder, the senior selected as the speaker for the ceremony, touched on in her remarks to her classmates.
The roughly five-minute speech, presented as a letter to her mother, also incorporated the class motto, “Look Ma, I made it!”
“We don’t have the (school) band playing behind us today,” Roeder said. “We don’t get to see how our state soccer would have gone and countless other moments will be a list of what-ifs.
“We don’t get to sign out school and march out those doors playing ‘School’s Out’ by Alice Cooper,” Roeder said. “We get this. We get masks and hand sanitizer. However, the Class of 2020 is one of the most stubborn and persevered group of kids I have ever known ... and we are going to make it.”
Roeder said that the pandemic kept students out of the classroom for the last few months of their academic years — or what she called a “really long ‘senior skip day.’” She added the experience taught other life lessons.
“We have learned how to wash our hands, how to wear a mask, how to social distance and to not take any moment for granted,” Roeder said. She added it will propel them into future endeavors.
“This is one of the most innovative classes coming out of the middle of Nebraska — full of entrepreneurs, musicians, engineers, scientists, educators and leaders,” Roeder told her classmates.
It was a message echoed by Skip Altig, the president of the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education, in some closing remarks.
“All I want you to do is remember one thing — take whatever you learned in your years in North Platte Public Schools, apply them to your future, and you will succeed,” Altig said. d
