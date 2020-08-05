Wearing a mask in public doesn’t just protect the health of others — it’s a vital part of protecting the economy’s health, too.
“If people don’t mask and don’t social distance, then our economy will have to be closed again,” said Jenny Lantis, infection prevention coordinator, at Great Plains Health. “The only way for us to sustain the economy and to keep our businesses and communities open is for people to follow the rules — wearing masks and social distancing.”
Recent research indicates that even people who feel healthy may be carriers of the novel coronavirus.
“We do know that up to 60% of positive COVID-19 patients have no symptoms and the viral load is the same in asymptomatic and symptomatic patients,” Lantis said.
Ideally, a mask should have three layers of cloth, Lantis said, but that shouldn’t inhibit breathing or increase the risk of carbon dioxide poisoning. The claim that people will suffer from carbon dioxide intoxication when wearing masks has been debunked by various sources, including the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
People who have trouble breathing to begin with are at risk for more severe COVID-19, Lantis said, so while they shouldn’t wear masks, they should limit exposure.
“If anyone is having trouble breathing with a mask, they probably shouldn’t wear masks. People who can’t wear masks probably have some underlying health conditions, which is a factor for more severe COVID-19 cases,” Lantis said. “Those people probably shouldn’t be out and about in the community. They should be home limiting their exposure.”
Lantis emphasized that since masks help prevent the wearer from spreading infection, it’s going to take work from the entire community to keep the situation from worsening.
“I think at this point, it’s more about keeping the community open,” Lantis said. “Especially with all of the events happening currently and school starting in two weeks, if we want to continue forward and sustain where we’re at right now, people are going to have to follow” recommendations from GPH and the CDC. “That’s just my perception now, though. At this point I’m more concerned about sustaining our community and keeping our economy open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.