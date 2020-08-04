According to a press release from the West Central District Health Department, there have been individuals with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases who visited the Platte Bar, 119 W. Sixth St., and the House Bar, 1601 E. Fourth St., on July 30.
People who were at the Platte Bar from 6-10 p.m. or the House Bar from 10:15-11:30 p.m. are asked to visit https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9yN57GCG24IXVxH and complete the screening questionnaire as soon as possible. Once you have completed the screening questionnaire, you will be contacted by WCDHD for active monitoring and testing availability.
If you do not have the capacity to complete the online screening questionnaire, please call 308-696-1201. Contact tracing is a vital tool used by public health departments to contain the spread of disease, and your cooperation will assist the WCDHD trained staff in its case investigation.
