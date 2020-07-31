The West Central District Health Department is reporting that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 were at the House Bar and the sand volleyball recreation and competitive leagues.
In a press release Friday, WCDHD said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the sand volleyball outdoor courts near the North Platte Recreation Center, 1300 McDonald Road, from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. on July 23. Additionally, a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the House Bar, 1601 E. Fourth St., from noon to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The health department is asking people who were in those locations to fill out the department’s online questionnaire at https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9yN57GCG24IXVxH, or call 308-696-1201. After that, WCDHD will contact the person for monitoring and testing availability.
“There is sufficient evidence that supports the effectiveness of face coverings to contain the spread of infection,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD. “In a recent (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) MMWR study, 109 people were exposed to a positive individual, 48% of these people agreed to testing. Of those 48% that completed tested, all tested negative for COVID-19. The investigators found that none of those who were direct contacts or secondary contacts became ill, and all people who volunteered to be tested showed no sign of infection.
“As we see a significant increase in cases within our area, the wearing of facial coverings is critical now more than ever.”
WCDHD has reported 98 cases, with three new cases reported on Friday. Twenty-six cases are active, 70 people have recovered and there has been two deaths.
