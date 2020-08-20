West Central District Health Department Risk Dial increases slightly; stays at elevated risk

Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Active cases
|Total recovered
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|31,348
|7,684
|23,292
|334,241
|372
Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total active cases
|Total recovered
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|Total number of people tested
|272
|171
|98
|3
|5,811
The risk dial moved up from a 2.27 to 2.46 this week, falling within the elevated risk level, according to a press release from the West Central District Health Department.
Increases in weekly positivity rate, daily hospitalization, community spread and contact tracing time contributed to the move in the risk dial, according to the release. Factors that impact the risk dial’s movement also include ICU bed availability, ventilator availability, testing availability, average testing turnaround time, individuals affected, medical and surgical bed availability, availability of reliable and valid antibody testing, availability of effective treatment modalities for COVID-19, an effective vaccine that is widely available and being able to easily obtain personal protective equipment through standard supply chains.
The WCDHD updates the dial every Thursday.
