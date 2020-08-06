West Central District Health Department updates risk dial to "elevated"

COVID-19 risk dial as of Aug. 6.

 West Central District Health Department

Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers

Numbers last updated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

Source: DHHS

Total number of positive cases Active cases Total number of people tested Deaths due to COVID-19
27,489 7,269 290,477 335

Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers

Numbers last updated at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.

Source: West Central District Health Department dashboard, DHHS

Total number of positive cases Total active cases Total recovered Deaths due to COVID-19 Total number of people tested
115 49 64 2 4,985

On Thursday afternoon, the West Central District Health Department updated its risk dial, moving the needle to the low end of "elevated." The dial, updated every Thursday, can be found at wcdhd.org.

In a press release, WCDHD stated the risk dial moved up from a 1.6 to 2.0 this week and that increases in clusters/community spread, contact tracing, cases per million per day and community events/direct contacts of positives contributed to the move in the risk dial.

They also updated the page with recommendations reflecting the increased risk. These include:

» Face coverings strongly recommended for anyone older than 2 years.

» Staying at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.

» Working from home if possible.

» Frequently wash hands.

» Avoid placing bare hands on high-touch surfaces.

» Enhance disinfection.

For more recommendations, visit their web page.

