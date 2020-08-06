West Central District Health Department updates risk dial to "elevated"

Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Active cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|27,489
|7,269
|290,477
|335
Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total active cases
|Total recovered
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|Total number of people tested
|115
|49
|64
|2
|4,985
On Thursday afternoon, the West Central District Health Department updated its risk dial, moving the needle to the low end of "elevated." The dial, updated every Thursday, can be found at wcdhd.org.
In a press release, WCDHD stated the risk dial moved up from a 1.6 to 2.0 this week and that increases in clusters/community spread, contact tracing, cases per million per day and community events/direct contacts of positives contributed to the move in the risk dial.
They also updated the page with recommendations reflecting the increased risk. These include:
» Face coverings strongly recommended for anyone older than 2 years.
» Staying at home unless traveling for work, medical care or food.
» Working from home if possible.
» Frequently wash hands.
» Avoid placing bare hands on high-touch surfaces.
» Enhance disinfection.
For more recommendations, visit their web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.