The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everyone in Nebraska, with layoffs, furloughs, school closings and more. The West Central Nebraska Development District is teaming with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council to help landlords.
Funding is available through a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services that includes $800,000 for direct statewide landlord assistance. SENAHC is working with Nebraska’s eight economic development districts to distribute the financial assistance to qualified landlords. Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low- to moderate-income tenants. Both criteria must be met in order for the landlord to participate.
CARES financial assistance may be allocated to landlords in one of two forms, or in a combination of both. Regardless, landlords are only eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant (no personal cash match or payback is necessary). Landlords may apply for up to $2,500 in direct financial assistance to recoup lost rent or utility payments due to tenant’s inability to provide a full payment after their employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, landlords may apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation.
If both forms of aid are needed, it is possible to apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance and request additional funding for minor unit repairs, not to exceed $10,000 total. Funding is available on a per-landlord basis, not per-unit. For example, landlords cannot apply for multiple $10,000 grants to address several units; only one rental unit per landlord can be assisted with this program. A unit is defined as a rental property that is tied to one address.
CJ Poltack, executive director of the West Central Nebraska Development District, said he is excited about this opportunity. “We are looking forward to working with landlords who serve low- to moderate-income tenants in all 18 counties of our region,” he said.
For more information and to obtain a copy of the program application, contact West Central Nebraska Development District at 308-284-6077 or by email at asauer@west-central-nebraska.com.
