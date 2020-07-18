The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will meet at one location for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began. The board will gather at the McCook Community College Student Union at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The board will hear a report on the architect/engineer selection process for the North Platte Community College Health and Science Center expansion, McCook East Campus and McCook Brooks Hall HVAC replacement.
A public hearing will open a 30-day notice regarding a purchase agreement for a tract of real estate in Lincoln County. Action will be taken at the August regular meeting.
