A 40-year-old Fox Lake, Wisconsin, man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to five years’ probation for violation of the Lacey Act.
Duane S. Mulvaine was sentenced on six misdemeanor counts of illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce. He received five years’ probation on each count, which will all be served at the same time.
Mulvaine also has to pay $50,000 in restitution and a $45,000 fine. The terms of his probation forbid him from hunting, guiding or outfitting, or being associated with businesses that provide those services.
He also is required to forfeit four scoped rifles, three suppressors, a compound bow and a crossbow, all of which were used in numerous hunts he participated in with Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business located near Broken Bow.
In addition, Mulvaine surrendered 13 wildlife trophy mounts: three white-tailed deer, five mule deer, three pronghorn, a wild turkey and a badger.
According to a media release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly’s office, an investigation found that between 2012 and 2017, Mulvaine traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters to conduct guided hunts for white-tailed deer, mule deer, pronghorn and wild turkey.
During a number of these hunts, Mulvaine engaged in hunting activities that included hunting over bait; hunting from a public roadway, at night, or without a permit; and hunting with prohibited weapons, all of which are in violation of Nebraska state law or regulation.
Mulvaine provided Hidden Hills Outfitters various vehicles sourced from his Wisconsin car dealership for use in the unlawful hunting operation, according to the media release, in exchange for the hunting and guiding services. Mulvaine participated in the establishment of a “gun trust” and provided Hidden Hills Outfitters owners and guides various suppressed firearms.
Mulvaine also assisted Hidden Hills Outfitters with establishing and maintaining bait sites located in close proximity and generally within direct view of Hidden Hills Outfitters client hunting locations.
The sentencing was part of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides, and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
Twenty-nine defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $343,048 in fines and restitution for underlying violations.
