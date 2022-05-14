 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lodging tax for Lincoln County tops $1 million for first time

North Platte’s city sales tax take went back over $800,000 in March but fell less than $3,000 shy of a 13th straight monthly record.

But March was a record-setter for Lincoln County’s lodging tax, causing net collections for countywide tourism promotion to top $1 million in a fiscal year for the first time.

The 1.5% city sales tax netted $846,739 in March, more than $100,000 higher than February but the first time in a year that North Platte didn’t set a record for a given month.

The string had started in March 2021, when net city sales taxes totaled $849,683. That also began a seven-month streak above the $800,000 threshold that lasted through September.

City Hall now has received $6.37 million in sales-tax income during the 2021-22 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The Revenue Department returns net taxes about six weeks after each month ends.

March’s take puts the city within $1.21 million of the 2021-22 “trigger point” of $7,578,330 for putting fresh money into North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund for economic development.

Once the trigger point is reached, additional sales taxes are split 50-50 between the city’s general fund and QGF.

That continues until the latter has gained $650,000 or the fiscal year ends — whichever comes first — with the general fund again getting 100% afterward.

Net income from Lincoln County’s 4% hotel-motel tax totaled $95,501 for March, beating the month’s 2018 record by nearly $20,000.

Lodging taxes for the county’s 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends June 30, have netted $1.094 million with a month left. They totaled just under $1.13 million for all of 2021.

After falling for three consecutive fiscal years — the last two due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Lincoln County’s net hotel-motel tax income already has leapt 46.2% for 2021-22.

