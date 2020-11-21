Longmont, Colorado, police believe man wanted in connection to a death investigation may be in west central Nebraska

Police in Longmont, Colorado, are seeking a 36-year-old man as they continue a death investigation in that city.

Edward Herbert Hoid, 36, is believed to be somewhere in west central Nebraska, the department said in a press release.

Hoid has been identified as a person of interest as police continue to investigate the Nov. 5 death of Randall Schubert following an incident near a Lowe’s store in Longmont.

Hoid, who formerly lived in Lyons, Colorado, has a felony warrant outstanding for a parole violation. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hoid should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, Longmont police said.

Those with information are asked to call the Longmont Emergency Communications Center at 303-651-8501.