A Unicameral committee Wednesday heard two hours of public hearing testimony to the depth of affection for the fire-destroyed State 4-H Camp held by generations of Nebraskans.

Twenty-one people supported a bill to offer state matching funds to rebuild the camp, starting with co-introducing state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and ending with a couple that watched the original Nebraska National Forest camp near Halsey rise as teens in the 1950s.

Twice as many emailed letters backing Legislative Bill 281, said Brainard Sen. Bruce Bostelman, chairman of the Natural Resources Committee. No one opposed the bill in person or by letter.

LB 281, cosponsored by Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, could provide up to $30 million in state help if fundraising and insurance settlement funds can cover at least 25% of reconstruction’s estimated $37 million cost.

All but one of the 63-year-old 4-H Camp’s 17 buildings were incinerated by the Oct. 2-10 Bovee Fire, which charred a portion of the hand-planted national forest amid 19,000 private and public acres blackened on both sides of Nebraska Highway 2.

As awful as that loss was, Jacobson told his fellow committee members, it provides an opportunity to rebuild the Halsey camp to both serve future youth campers and draw adult visitors from far and wide throughout the year.

“The uniqueness of the Sandhills and the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey should not remain a secret,” said Jacobson, adding that he and his wife, Julie, both attended 4-H camps at Halsey as children.

“If the Lied Lodge can be successful at Nebraska City, why can’t a facility in the middle of the Nebraska Sandhills and next to a 90,000-acre national forest not also be a draw?”

The Lied Lodge opened in 1993 at Arbor Day Farm near Arbor Lodge State Historical Park. The latter was home to Arbor Day founder, Nebraska territorial leader and 1890s U.S. Secretary of Agriculture J. Sterling Morton.

Jacobson said the national forest, established in 1908, attracted about 12,000 camp attendees and private campground users annually before the Bovee Fire.

If it proves unfeasible to rebuild the camp on its old footprint, Jacobson said, supporters of reconstruction are looking at acquiring private land on the national forest’s east edge nearer Halsey.

The Jacobson-Brewer bill would allocate $50 million for Nebraska Department of Economic Development grants for “youth outdoor education camp facilities,” with preference given to those “damaged due to a natural or manmade disaster.”

With a $30 million grant cap for individual applicants, LB 281 also offers possible state aid for the Nebraska Easterseals Society’s plans to develop a “barrier-free” camp for disabled children on part of the former Dana College campus in Blair.

Jami Biodrowski, the society’s director of camp, respite and recreation, told the committee that Easterseals hasn’t had its own camp site since a 1989 train derailment destroyed its former camp near Milford.

Jason Smith, executive director of YMCA Camp Kitaki near Louisville, said his camp’s leaders want to build a new lodge and would welcome a shot at any leftover LB 281 funds.

But the lost 4-H Camp was the prime focus of Wednesday’s hearing.

Jeff Yost, president and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation, said his group would coordinate private fundraising for reconstruction and help organize a new nonprofit to manage the enhanced attraction local and regional leaders have in mind.

“In my professional opinion, the opportunity for ecotourism development in Halsey is unique, possibly a game-changer,” he told the committee.

The Nebraska 4-H Foundation received a $2.6 million settlement from the camp’s insurance carrier, Jacobson said. Susan Littlefield, a 4-H Foundation board member from Platte County, said about $1.8 million will be left after demolition and cleanup.

Her foundation has committed to reserve that amount toward reconstruction, she said.

A study commissioned by the community foundation says the camp’s destruction “creates an incredible opportunity to not just replace what was there but to build 21st-century facilities and infrastructure to host youth development camps and create new economic opportunities for residents of the Sandhills.”

Providing lodging, conference and events space, dining, outdoor education opportunities and more could generate $4 million a year in economic activity beyond what the 4-H Camp and the national forest already brought to the central Sandhills, said the study’s executive summary.

The resulting saved and added jobs “will be a reliable source of off-farm income for ranch families and a catalyst for the small businesses already focused on ecotourism” besides allowing youth development camps to resume, it said.

The community foundation, Yost said, recommends a separate $10 million fund drive for a permanent endowment for programs and maintenance of the envisioned replacement camp.

More than 30,000 residents “from nearly every Nebraska community” attended camps sponsored by 4-H and other groups between the Halsey camp’s 1959 opening and the October fire.

Several of them showed up amid a parade of camp neighbors, Sandhills expatriates and leaders of statewide groups urging advancement of LB 281.

They included three of the camp’s former permanent or interim directors; former Sen. Al Davis of Hyannis, relaying the Sierra Club’s and Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska’s support; and Shawn Pollock, president-elect of the Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards.

“Attending the 4-H Camp was a rite of passage for all area youth,” Davis said, adding they met campers from across Nebraska they wouldn’t have otherwise. “And no one was turned away.”

The most poignant stories came from neighbors like Brenda Masek, who battled the Bovee Fire as a volunteer firefighter, and Delaney Rogers, an Arnold High School junior who spent 10 days in late July attending back-to-back leadership camps at Halsey.

“Growing up in this community, the camp and the lodge was as much a part of my life as a grandparents’ home,” said Masek, who lives about 20 miles north of the national forest.

“I could see the fire that took it in the skyline from my window” 34 miles away in Arnold, added Rogers. She told how she and other friends then sold T-shirts to raise $563 toward rebuilding.

“It broke my heart to hear how the place where my father, myself and I imagined my kids to go to camp had vanished overnight in a puff of smoke,” she said. “I was one of the last to enjoy the camp.”

The afternoon’s final witnesses, Twyla and Bob Witt of rural Halsey, told how she had joined 4-H youths statewide in raising funds to build the 4-H Camp and he had helped haul lumber from the forest’s Chicago, Burlington & Quincy railroad stop to the camp site.

A grant from Omaha’s Eugene C. Eppley Foundation provided the bulk of original construction funds. The Bovee Fire consumed the camp’s showcase Eppley Hall, where countless camp and regional community functions were held, and every cabin and outbuilding except the staff house, Jacobson said.