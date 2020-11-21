Lot division proposal on East E to be considered at Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission meetings

A proposed lot division near East E Street and Bailey Avenue will be considered Tuesday during a day-night doubleheader for North Platte’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission.

The five-member adjustment board will meet at 8:30 a.m., with the nine-member planning panel’s meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Both will be in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.

While the Planning Commission typically meets every month, the Board of Adjustment — which meets on an as-needed basis — will be holding its first meeting since June 23.

The latter board considers variances from city zoning regulations in unusual circumstances and serves as an appeals board for challenges to city staff members’ decisions on zoning and building regulations.

The Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing and vote on a series of setbacks that would let a single lot with two homes at 309 East E St. be divided into separate lots for each home.

Should the board approve the variances for the setbacks, the Planning Commission will decide whether to approve the lot split at its evening meeting.

A multifamily home sits at the corner of East E and Bailey, with a single-family rental home sitting to the east.