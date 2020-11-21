Lot division proposal on East E to be considered at Board of Adjustment, Planning Commission meetings

A proposed lot division near East E Street and Bailey Avenue will be considered Tuesday during a day-night doubleheader for North Platte’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission.
The five-member adjustment board will meet at 8:30 a.m., with the nine-member planning panel’s meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Both will be in the council chamber at City Hall, 211 W. Third St.
While the Planning Commission typically meets every month, the Board of Adjustment — which meets on an as-needed basis — will be holding its first meeting since June 23.
The latter board considers variances from city zoning regulations in unusual circumstances and serves as an appeals board for challenges to city staff members’ decisions on zoning and building regulations.
The Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing and vote on a series of setbacks that would let a single lot with two homes at 309 East E St. be divided into separate lots for each home.
Should the board approve the variances for the setbacks, the Planning Commission will decide whether to approve the lot split at its evening meeting.
A multifamily home sits at the corner of East E and Bailey, with a single-family rental home sitting to the east.
Without the lot split, the single-family home would never be able to be sold for individual ownership, according to a city Development Department memo.
In a separate matter, Planning Commission members will hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed conditional use permit to let the owner of a metal building also live in it.
James Hassett, whose building sits behind an aged house he also owns at 221 W. 11th St., wants to install living quarters in it while also using it for storage and as an office for his rental business.
The planning panel also will have a discussion on whether to propose exceptions to city landscaping standards in unusual situations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!