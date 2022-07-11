Loud Sunday Thunderstorm brings needed rain and a small break from triple-digit heat

Even with recent early July rains, North Platte’s 2022 precipitation remains about 2½ inches behind the city’s year-to-date average.

A loud thunderstorm late Sunday dropped 0.05 inches of rain to raise 2022’s running total to 8.19 inches, said the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field.

The past week lifted the summer’s number of triple-digit temperature days to nine — including a 103-degree reading Sunday — but also brought measurable rain four times for a total of 0.51 inches.

North Platte’s year-to-date moisture as of Sunday was tied for 30th driest in full-year city weather records dating to 1875, according to the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But the city remains well behind the average precipitation of 11.39 inches through July 10 for that nearly 150-year period.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, reflecting moisture profiles as of July 5, showed slight improvement in Nebraska’s overall status but an increase in areas suffering the most serious drought.

Lincoln County’s drought map was basically unchanged, with most of the county in “severe drought” except for a “moderate drought” band north of the North Platte River.

About 87.4% of the state showed varying degrees of dryness, down from 88.3% the previous week, the National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL reported.

But the areas suffering “extreme drought” grew from nearly 7% to almost 8.8%, with two areas in northeast Nebraska joining a broad band stretching from the state’s southwest corner across the extreme southern Panhandle.

Hayes and Hitchcock counties continue to fall completely in that category, joined by most of Chase County, western and southern Perkins County, eastern Dundy County and western Frontier and Red Willow counties.

No Nebraska counties were shown in the worst “exceptional drought” category. Most of southeast Nebraska now has escaped drought conditions, the state’s Drought Monitor map shows.

Monday brought another brief respite from the summer’s heat, with highs only reaching the mid-80s, the weather service said.

After a top reading Tuesday near 90, daily highs again will reach well into the 90s to the low 100s through Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Chances for more rain will be hit-and-miss, with the best odds at 20% Tuesday night.