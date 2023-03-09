The city of North Platte will temporarily reduce maximum speeds on Newberry Access this spring while fill-dirt hauling for the Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant continues.

The speed limit on Newberry, which carries Nebraska Highway L-56G between U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80, will drop from 55 mph to 40 mph starting Monday between East Philip Avenue and Halligan Drive.

The lower limit will be in place through about July 1, the city’s Engineering Department said in a Thursday Facebook post.

“Please use caution around the construction area and observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers,” it said.

People with questions should call the department at 308-535-6724.