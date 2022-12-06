Mailbox auction brings in more than $3,000 in donations for Habitat for Humanity

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity's mission is to help families build houses to call home.

But on Tuesday night, the focus was on a key accessory for those structures.

The non-profit agency held an auction on Tuesday night for 16 mailboxes that were painted, constructed and designed in themes that were agricultural (a cow's hide and a barn) to tropical (a tiki post) and nature (an wilderness landscape and a bee).

The most popular option turned out to be a box that resembled a log cabin. The piece had a initial bid of $300 and then was re-donated into the auction twice more and drew respective bids of $185 and $260.

Overall, the Habitat auction — held at the Prairie Arts Center for a second year — brought in more than $3,000 for the agency.

Tracy Sundstromt's mailbox, "Pandora's Box" had the single-highest winning bid of the night at $460.

"Every dime we raise, and with every fundraiser we have, (the funds) go toward our maters and cost of building," said John Hales, the vice president of the North Platte Habitat board of directors. "With the supply issue, the cost of materials have just skyrocketed, almost doubled of what it was in the past. We need every dime we can raise to get these houses built."

Hales said the next house — No. 63 since the establishment of the agency in North Platte more than two decades ago — should be dedicated near the Christmas holiday. He added that the foundation was set last week for a house that should be completed by March and will be the first of three scheduled for 2023.

Hales' hammer-themed mailbox was one of the items on auction on Tuesday.

"I was an art major in college and I just like to see other people's creativity," Hales said as he took a look around the room ahead of the auction.

There were four more mailboxes than last year's inaugural event, an idea that Hales said sprung during a brainstorm session by Habitat volunteers last year.

"The reason we decided to do it again this year more than anything was because of interest people came to us with after last year," Hales said. "They were like, 'Hey, I'd like to do one too.' And we just ran with it again."