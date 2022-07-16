Majority of NP homes now qualify for 'microTIF' incentives

MicroTIF, Nebraska’s North Platte-born program for fixing up aging nonmetro buildings, is about to take on a much broader scope.

After revisions to the 2020 law take effect next week, nearly 60% of all North Platte homes could benefit from microTIF if their owners wished, according to a Telegraph analysis.

Though most of those lie in the city’s historic heart — both north and south of the Union Pacific tracks — they’re located all over town, as the accompanying map illustrates.

Similar to “regular” tax increment financing, microTIF lets owners of buildings at least 60 years old gradually recoup property taxes traceable to valuation increases from repairing, remodeling or rebuilding them.

Legislative Bill 1065 raises microTIF’s maximum allowed post-project taxable value from $250,000 to $350,000 for older single-family homes and from $1 million to $1.5 million for multifamily or commercial buildings.

That makes every North Platte home built in 1962 or earlier potentially eligible for microTIF’s property tax refunds. No such home had a 2021 taxable value higher than $330,285, according to Lincoln County Assessor’s Office records.

LB 1065 also expands microTIF to long-platted vacant lots and lets cities study large areas for TIF eligibility but declare as little as a single home or lot at a time as “substandard and blighted” — the better to enable microTIF’s use.

The follow-up bill takes effect Tuesday, 90 days after the adjournment of the 2022 Legislature.

While a handful of Nebraska towns have adopted the program, North Platte — whose former state senator, Mike Groene, conceived microTIF in 2020 — has approved just three projects.

But LB 1065 incorporates a suggestion by some North Platte City Council members to let cities pinpoint small microTIF areas to avoid labeling large swaths of their towns “substandard and blighted” for regular TIF or microTIF.

Groene, who won senators’ 49-0 final approval for his initial bill in 2020, introduced LB 1065 and agreed to essentially its final form before his Feb. 21 resignation as District 42 senator.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, Urban Affairs Committee chairman and Groene’s 2020 microTIF cosponsor, took over as LB 1065’s main sponsor. He and Groene’s successor, Sen. Mike Jacobson, guided it to 46-1 final approval.

Now that LB 1065 is about to take effect, North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher said, city officials soon will launch the necessary formal study of whether North Platte’s older neighborhoods meet the state’s legal standard for TIF and microTIF.

That they would is likely inevitable, since a prevalence of buildings at least 40 years old has long been a factor in whether an area qualifies to be called “substandard and blighted.”

But true to the council’s suggestion that was incorporated into LB 1065, Kelliher said, council approval of such a broad TIF eligibility study would not be followed by applying that label to the entire study area.

Instead, the council — which legally must approve microTIF applications that meet the program’s standards — would apply the “substandard and blighted” label to a microTIF property only as it approves its microTIF application.

As they approved microTIF’s use in North Platte on Aug. 5, 2021, some council members said they don’t want to overgrow the city’s total TIF-eligible area. No more than 35% of land inside city limits may be “substandard and blighted” in cities North Platte’s size.

About 340 homes 60 years old or older already lay within TIF-eligible areas at that time, according to past Telegraph analyses.

No owners of single-family homes have applied for microTIF, though a Canteen District upper-floor apartment project and two remodeling projects in an older downtown business building have been approved for the incentives.

Kelliher strongly encouraged owners of older properties interested in microTIF to consult first with the county assessor’s office before deciding whether to apply for the incentives.

Forms for a North Platte building permit — which must be approved in order to further pursue microTIF — already ask for the estimated taxable value after a project is done.

Property owners ought to be certain they feel potential microTIF incentives are worth it before deciding to seek the refunds, Kelliher said.

“You could take a house that’s worth $120,000 and fix up the bathrooms and the kitchen and spend $40,000 to $50,000 doing it, but you’d still have a two-bedroom house and it might not change the valuation very much,” he said. “Your microTIF benefit then would be small.”

On the plus side, he said, “what you sell your home for may be different” after doing such remodeling. “But that isn’t what the assessor’s valuation is.”

He said higher microTIF payoffs are more likely if an owner of a qualifying property would gut and rebuild an otherwise sound older home, tear it down and replace it — as the law already allowed — or decide to buy and build on a long-vacant lot.

LB 1065 made such lots eligible for microTIF benefits for building on them, as long as the lot has been platted and inside city limits for at least 60 years.

If a microTIF property “goes from $10,000 to $280,000 (in valuation), then you could have a substantial amount coming back on an annual basis,” Kelliher said.

Future owners also might gain some of those refunds, he said. The law says microTIF refunds stay with the property if a project’s expected total refunds haven’t been fully paid before it’s sold.

LB 1065 raises the maximum period to recover microTIF-related property taxes from 10 years to the maximum 15 years that applies to regular TIF.

If the projected total refunds have been paid before the clock runs out, the microTIF-improved property then goes fully on the tax rolls. If the 15-year clock expires first, the refunds end, as with regular TIF.

No matter which happens first, local governments will always share taxes based on a microTIF property’s pre-project valuation. The same has been true with regular TIF since Nebraska voters authorized it in 1978.