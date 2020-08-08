A 25-year-old man charged with possession of child pornography made an initial appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday afternoon.
Diego Ramos-Tol was arraigned on the felony charge and also had a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 20.
Judge Joel Jay set Ramos-Tol’s bail at $100,000. He remains confined at the Lincoln County Detention Center and must provide 10% of that amount to be released.
Ramos-Tol was arrested at a North Platte residence Thursday night after an investigation that started in late April.
According to a State Patrol media release, the department received a online tip that was forwarded from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and generated from information initially provided by Facebook.
The tip centered on an individual who uploaded a child exploitative video through a Facebook account April 2, according to court documents.
Ramos-Tol is accused of being a member of a Facebook group that shared sexual images and videos that featured both adults and minors.
The patrol’s special operations division investigators served a search warrant at the North Platte residence Thursday with assistance from the North Platte Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.