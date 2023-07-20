A North Platte man remains in custody after police say he injured a bar patron after an argument.

Tristan K. Matthews, 24, has been charged with felony first-degree assault.

According to court records, Matthews was at Kelsey's bar on the evening of July 7. Police were called early July 8 to Great Plains Health about patient with a fractured arm, who told police he had been involved in an altercation with Matthews.

Police pulled security footage at Kelsey's showing Matthews arguing with multiple people at the bar entrance during closing time.

As the bar empties, the video shows Matthews being pulled away by two men and two women, who attempt to calm him down, according to court documents. He remains outwardly calm but becomes upset again, grabbing one woman's arm and pulling her to the ground.

One of the men in the intervening group gets upset, exchanging words with Matthews while more people wrangle him away.

After some pushing and shoving in a crowd that has gathered, the upset man approaches Matthews, who shoves him over, dislocating his left shoulder and breaking a forearm bone. The man was transported to GPH and required surgery.

Eventually, Matthews attacks an unknown man in a black shirt, who knocks him out.

Matthews remained Thursday in the Lincoln County Detention Center. Bail is set at $100,000.