Man arrested on suspicion of biting seven-month-old infant

A 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony child abuse for allegedly biting a 7-month-old infant.

The 33-year-old mother was cited on suspicion of misdemeanor child abuse and false reporting, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office media release.

A search of the JUSTICE online system indicated that no charges had been filed in Lincoln County as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release:

The Lincoln County 911 center received a report of suspicious activity at Kansas Point at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

A caretaker, who was watching the infant while the man and woman were both working, reported suspicious bruising on the child.

Deputies examined the infant at the scene and found bruising on the child's face and other areas. The infant was transported to Great Plains Health for an examination and then placed into the care of Health and Human Services.

The man and woman were interviewed at the sheriff's office Tuesday and then taken into custody.