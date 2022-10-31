Man charged with shooting at skill arcade pleads to first-degree assault.

A 24-year-old North Platte man pleaded no contest to first-degree assault Monday in connection to a shooting at the Money Train Skill Arcade last January in North Platte.
Arnulfo P. Sanchez II made an appearance in Lincoln County District Court by video and formally accepted the plea agreement. A count of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed.
First-degree assault, a Class 2 felony, carries a maximum term of 50 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 9.
He remains confined in the Lincoln County Detention Center.
Sanchez is accused of firing three shots at another man during a Jan. 21 altercation in the parking lot of the skill arcade, located at 1020 Rodeo Road, according to court records.
A 28-year-old man arrived at Great Plains Health shortly afterward with a non-life-threatening wound to his abdomen. Police interviewed the victim at the hospital, and he told them Sanchez had shot him.
He indicated it was based around, "some family problems," according to court documents.
Sanchez was arrested the next night at a home on the 1600 block of Burlington Boulevard. Officers searching the residence found him hiding in the top of a closet.
Law enforcement investigators viewed video surveillance at the skill arcade from the incident which showed two men inside the building fighting before others intercede. The footage then shows one man pulling an object out of his right front jacket pocket and following another man out the door.
The man with the object is seen going around the northeast corner of the building before the camera has a short glitch.
When the footage resumes, two individuals are observed running back around the corner, getting in a silver PT Cruiser and leaving.
Three shell casings were later recovered on the sidewalk just off the northeast corner of the skill arcade.
Another male was interviewed by law enforcement the day after the shooting and he admitted being at the skill arcade with Sanchez and following him around the corner of the building.
The man told police he did not see Sanchez with a gun but admitted he gave him a ride from the arcade.