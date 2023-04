A semi driver died early Wednesday after a rollover on Interstate 80 in Keith County.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver, Bakyt Erkinbekov, 45, of Philadelphia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 3:20 a.m. MT, Erkinbekov's westbound semitrailer-truck left the roadway, veering into the median, overcorrected and rolled approximately 10 miles east of Ogallala.

NSP said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The next of kin have been notified.