A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a one-vehicle accident on North Lake Road on Thursday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Jeffery Howell died in a one-vehicle accident at 5:03 p.m. on Thursday.

According to a press release, the accident occurred on North Lake Road near the Outlet Camping Area of Lake Maloney. North Platte Fire and Rescue responded and the lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings from reconstruction of the accident show the vehicle was initially westbound on North Lake Road at a high rate of speed. The driver attempted to negotiate a large ninety-degree corner traveling north. The vehicle left the roadway, the driver overcorrected and slid across the roadway and struck a tree.

Seat belts were not in use and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.