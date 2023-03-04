A man is facing charges in three states after a two-state pursuit Friday night into Saturday in Chase County.

The suspect was taken into custody after 5 a.m. and taken to the Chase County Jail. He will be charged with terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon, and flight to avoid arrest in Nebraska, the Chase County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The man, who was not identified by the sheriff's office, will also face charges in Colorado and from the original warrant from Missouri.

About 10 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to the high speed chase by the Holyoke Police Department in Colorado.

The vehicle crossed state lines on U.S. Highway 6 in western Chase County and continued east into Imperial. The vehicle ran a stop sign on 12th Street in Imperial and fled east on 738 Road.

The pursuit continued for about six miles when the suspect drove through a field, stopping on a minimum maintenance road where the suspect fled.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies along with Holyoke and Imperial police, Nebraska State Patrol and Chase County Emergency Management initiated a search for the suspect.

"In the early morning hours the coordinated search was called off but the sheriff’s office continued patrolling the area," the sheriff's office Facebook post said. "Shortly before 5 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report that a person matching the description of the suspect in the pursuit entered a home off old Highway 6 and threatened an elderly couple with a knife."

Deputies responded to the scene and the man was arrested about 1 1/2 miles southwest of the residence in a field.