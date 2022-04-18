 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man faces felony drug, misdemeanor theft charges after arrest at I-80 rest area near Brady

A 41-year-old Glendale, Colorado, man has been charged after being arrested at a rest stop in Brady on Sunday.

Brett E. Avila made an initial court appearance in Lincoln County Court Monday afternoon. He has a felony charge of being in possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor charge of theft by receiving stolen property with a value of $500 or less.

Bail was set at 10% of $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 28.

According to a Nebraska State Patrol media release and court records:

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol was alerted to a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Lexington. A short time later, a trooper located a Toyota Prius, believed to be connected to the shoplifting, at a rest area near mile marker 194 on westbound Interstate 80.

A search of the vehicle found numerous stolen items, as well as multiple baggies of methamphetamine.

