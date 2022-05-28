Man riding eBike to bring awareness to peripheral neuropathy, a rare but debilitating disease, passes through North Platte

Dutch cyclist Gregory Maassen, who became an American citizen on May 21, hopes to raise awareness and support for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy.

On Saturday, Maassen stopped in North Platte for the night, camping at Buffalo Bill State Park. His journey will take him 3,400-plus miles across America over a period of four months.

“In 2018 when I was working overseas in South Africa doing reconstruction,” Maassen said, “I was a very active, outgoing individual and during the weekends I would organize wildlife hikes.”

Maassen knew where to find the zebras, wildebeests and other wild animals.

“During one of those hikes, I walked into a nest of tick larvae,” Maassen said. “My whole body started to burn but we didn’t think much about it, but over a period of 18 months I became extremely ill.”

Doctors could not come up with a diagnosis until he got an emergency medical green card to come to the United States.

“It was when I was under the care of John Hopkins in Baltimore in the neurology department,” Maassen said, “the head of the department told me I had peripheral neuropathy.”

Maassen began treatment and one directive given to him was the need to exercise and he decided to do something to bring awareness to the disease.

Peripheral neuropathy is a little-known or understood, but debilitating, disease that attacks the nervous system, he said, affecting 30 million Americans.

Maassen said he is not a cyclist, but thought he could manage with an eBike and he came up with an idea.

“A young President (Dwight) Eisenhower traveled in 1919 as part of a military convoy,” Maassen said, “inspiring his creation of the interstate highway system in 1956.”

The convoy traveled from East Coast to the West Coast and Maassen is replicating that journey on his eBike.

“They drove at a speed of 6 mph,” Maassen said. “I hope to bike at an average speed of 12 mph.”

He started from his home in Washington DC and will follow the Lincoln Highway as well as a new transcontinental cycling route designed for this project, to San Francisco, California.

From North Platte, Maassen will continue west with stops in Ogallala, Sidney, Kimball and on to Cheyenne.

His website at ebiketour.org offers opportunity to donate as well as more information about his journey.

