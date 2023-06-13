A North Platte man was given two consecutive sentences stemming from an incident where he was found passed out in a warehouse after breaking in.

Kyle J. Martyszenko, 35, pleaded no contest to felony attempted burglary and in a separate case to felony possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

As part of a plea deal, charges of felony possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal mischief in the burglary case were dropped.

Charges of felony criminal impersonation and possession of a controlled substance in the weapons case were dropped.

Piccolo sentenced him to 364 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 190 days credit with one year post release supervision and 180 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 98 days credit, respectively. Both sentences will run consecutive.

According to court records, in August 2022, when employees arrived to start their day at the Sarah Lee Warehouse located near Sixth and Taft, they found plastic pallets and $2,000 worth of computer equipment tossed about and broken.

Martyszenko was found sleeping on his knees with his face rested on the loading bay ledge. There was a lockpicking set found on his person along with a white rocky substance testing positive for methamphetamine.

He was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Detention Center.

In other court proceedings Monday (all listed below are from North Platte unless otherwise specified):

Barbara Collins, 33, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony committing child abuse with no injury. She is out on personal recognizance.

Omar Mora, 36, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine.

Samuel S. Buck, 28, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence, .08 blood alcohol content or higher. As part of the plea deal, the original charge of felony DUI .15 or higher was amended. He is scheduled for sentencing July 26.

Keyshla Muniz, 30, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic assault, intentionally causing bodily injury to an intimate partner. As part of the plea deal, the original charge of felony second degree domestic assault was amended down. Volkmer sentenced her to two years probation. The no contact order against the victim was also lifted because they are now married. “Congratulations Ms. Muniz,” said Volkmer.

Shawn E. Hobbs, 58, of Bellevue, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor first offense DUI .15 BAC or higher. As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony second offense DUI .15 BAC or higher was amended down. The charges of misdemeanor reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident were dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 30 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 7 days credit, plus a $1,000 fine, revoked license for two years, an order not to drive for 45 days and an interlock device ordered. He will have to report to jail July 1. Following jail, he will be placed on 18 months probation.

Terry L. Johnson, 60, pleaded guilty to felony driving under a suspended license. As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony leaving the scene of an accident was dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Alfonso Carillo, 25, of Tolleson, Arizona, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea deal, a charge of possession of cocaine 140 grams or more was dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 364 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 153 days credit.

Charles J. Royce, 29, of Gothenburg pleaded no contest to felony attempted burglary. As part of the plea deal, the original charge of felony burglary was dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 18 months imprisonment with 291 days credit. He will also have to follow 9 months post release supervision.

Timothy D. Johnson, 32, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, distribute or manufacture.

As part of the plea deal, a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine, 28-139 grams was amended to misdemeanor attempted possession and then amended further to the charge he pleaded no contest to.

Charges of felony delivery, distribution, manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor third offense DUI of drugs were dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to four years specialized substance abuse supervision probation.

Johnson pleaded no contest to a Class 2 felony, which normally requires a mandatory minimum one year imprisonment. The terms of his probation stipulate Johnson can’t leave Nebraska, despite his wish to move to Hawaii.

Prior to sentencing, he said he wanted to thank the court for the opportunity of probation.

Latosha M. Ryan, 35, pleaded no contest to felony first degree forgery, theft by deception between $500 and $1,500 and possession of a controlled substance.

As part of the plea deal, charges of felony intentional child abuse with no injury, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to appear or comply with a citation were dropped. She is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 21.

Russel J. Smith Jr., 39, pleaded no contest to felony possession of methamphetamine possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, distribute or manufacture. As part of the plea deal, all other charges from related cases have been dropped.

Dalton S. Hinton, 29, of Hershey was sentenced to 30 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 37 days’ credit, a fine of $1,000, two years license revocation, two years probation, 45 days without driving and on interlock device ordered.

This was after pleading no contest to misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner with bodily injury and third offense DUI with BAC .08 and above in May.

As part of the plea deal, charges of misdemeanor domestic assault of an intimate partner with bodily injury and DUI .15 BAC and above were amended down. The charges of willful reckless driving and criminal mischief below $500 were dropped.

Benjamin F. Beauvais, 31, pleaded guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine and burglary. As part of the plea deal, Piccolo sentenced him to the Midwest Nebraska Problem Solving Court with a modified bond of personal recognizance when released from the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Michael J. Pearsall, 38, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felony intentional child abuse with no injury and one count of misdemeanor negligent child abuse with no injury. His is out on bail at 10% of $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Wesley M. Kraft, 35, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of methamphetamine. He is out on bail at 10% of $25,000. His next scheduled appearance is Aug. 21.

Colin A. Langford, 22, of Bertrand pleaded not guilty to felony first degree sexual assault of a minor and child enticement with an electronic communication device. Currently his bond is set at 10% of $125,000 and is unable to post bond.

Piccolo denied his bond reduction request after the prosecution successfully argued his alleged pattern of behavior with the victim went as far back as when she was 13 years old. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 21.

Jerrita L. Kindle, 37, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 27 grams. Her bail is set at 10% of $75,000 and is unable to post bond. Piccolo denied bond reduction. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Allen J. McGinnis, 30, admitted to violation of probation after sentencing from charges from felony theft by deception under $500. Piccolo sentenced him to 240 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with 52 days’ credit.

Mark I. Ramos, 38, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 27 grams.

Randall J. Skates, 44, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor attempted possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea deal, the charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was dropped. Piccolo sentenced him to 90 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with credit 45 days served.

Chase D. Maurer, 33, of Brady, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor first offense DUI and attempt of a class one misdemeanor. As part of the plea deal, a count of DUI causing serious bodily injury was dropped. Volkmer sentenced him to 20 days in the Lincoln County Detention Center with one day credit. He will have to check in and out every weekend. He also will serve 2 years probation, pay a restitution of $2,400 to the victim, and his license is revoked for 60 days.