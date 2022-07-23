Man sought in theft apprehended Friday night

The North Platte Police Department said Dylan Landa, 21, was taken into custody Friday night. Inv. Matt Elder said in an email that more details of his arrest will be available on Monday.

Landa was sought following the report of a theft at the Flying J Travel Plaza on Thursday afternoon. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop, but Landa fled. The vehicle was abandoned and Landa stole another vehicle. That vehicle was abandoned near 16th and Hayes streets.

He faces numerous charges including resisting an officer, theft by unlawful taking, contempt of court — 2 counts, first degree forgery, burglary and several drug charges.