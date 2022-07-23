 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man sought in theft apprehended Friday night

  • 0
Man sought in theft apprehended Friday

Dylan Landa

 Job Vigil

The North Platte Police Department said Dylan Landa, 21, was taken into custody Friday night. Inv. Matt Elder said in an email that more details of his arrest will be available on Monday.

Landa was sought following the report of a theft at the Flying J Travel Plaza on Thursday afternoon. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop, but Landa fled. The vehicle was abandoned and Landa stole another vehicle. That vehicle was abandoned near 16th and Hayes streets.

He faces numerous charges including resisting an officer, theft by unlawful taking, contempt of court — 2 counts, first degree forgery, burglary and several drug charges.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

The Lincoln Police Department were called to the 1600 block of West E Street with complaint of a disturbance. Upon arrival, 22-year-old Xavier Wheeler was found hiding in a bedroom closet, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News