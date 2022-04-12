Man who battled DuPont, inspired ‘Dark Waters’ movie speaks at North Platte Community Playhouse

Chemicals dumped in landfills killed dairy cows, and attorney Robert Bilott has fought a two-decade battle to hold the DuPont chemical company responsible.

His story inspired the motion picture “Dark Waters” and the documentary “The Devil We Know.” He authored a book, “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s 20-Year Battle Against DuPont,” published in 2019 by Atria Books.

Bilott spoke Tuesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse as part of the Town Hall Lecture Series.

“One of the things I’ve been working on for the last 22 years or so,” Bilott said, “is trying to spread the word about what frankly, I think, is a huge public health threat.”

The threat, he said, is exposure to a synthetic class of chemicals called PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. “It’s one of these terms that is hard to translate,” Bilott said. “Because of that, you see it referred to now as ‘forever chemicals.’”

PFAS are artificial chemicals that didn’t exist on the planet prior to the 1940s and are now being found in virtually every living creature on the planet.

“They are in human blood, they’re in the blood of polar bears, the stuff is being found in Arctic ice caps,” Bilott said. “These are incredibly persistent biocumulative, toxic chemicals that have spread throughout the planet on a scale and scope I don’t think you’ve ever seen before as far as environmental contamination.”

He said it has happened over the last 50 to 60 years “under everyone’s noses” without anybody realizing it was happening.

“Because these chemicals, unfortunately, were manufactured and continue to be manufactured by companies who knew how toxic and dangerous these materials were,” Bilott said, “but withheld that information from the rest of the world.”

Bilott got involved when a dairy farmer, who lived near his grandmother in Parkersburg, West Virginia, called him about his cattle dying. Through the process of talking the case over with his colleagues at the law firm of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP in Cincinnati, Bilott took on the challenge.

The farmer said he discovered a foam was coming out of a pipe from a local landfill and into the stream that ran through his property. It was a stream his cattle drank from. After he observed his cattle growing tumors and dying despite proper feeding and care, the farmer, Wilbur Tennant, decided to take action.

“It is only through some litigation that the information finally started to make its way out to the rest of the world in the early 2000s.” Bilott said.

Despite pushback from DuPont, Bilott’s work has resulted in the company’s phasing out the use of the toxic chemicals perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS).

He said the hope for the future is that people across the country stand up and demand changes in regulations to prevent these and other chemicals from infiltrating drinking water, groundwater and aquifers.

The PFAS and PFOA chemicals are found in computer chips, masks used during the COVID-19 pandemic, waterproofing products including makeup and more.

Bilott’s purpose is not only to educate the public to the dangers of the chemicals that have now been found to cause six major diseases including two types of cancer, testicular and kidney cancers.

“The good news is we are seeing laws change,” Bilott said. They’re beginning to restrict the dumping of chemicals as well as requiring companies to disclose information about the toxicity of those chemicals.

More information about Bilott can be found at taftlaw.com/people/robert-a-bilott or on his Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011053335860.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.