Man whose work inspired the movie 'Dark Waters' next speaker at Town Hall Lecture Series in North Platte

The Town Hall Lecture Series features speaker Robert Bilott at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the North Platte Community Playhouse.

Bilott will share the harrowing journey of his epic 20-year legal battle against DuPont that exposed massive chemical contamination of unprecedented scale and scope. His story inspired the major motion picture “Dark Waters.” Bilott replaces Susan Eisenhower, who canceled her speaking engagement last fall.

Tickets are still available for the final two lectures this season and are $75 each. Call Betty Guynan at 308-530-8448 to purchase tickets.

The next speaker will be Lt. Col. Robert Darling on May 3. He was a part of the support team in the underground President’s Emergency Operations Center during 9/11.

The Town Hall series also announced its 2022-23 lineup of speakers, which begins Sept. 13 with Mark Nutsch, whose lecture is titled “12 Strong: An Extraordinary Mission of Commitment, Purpose, Heroism and Hope.” Following the attacks on 9/11, Nutsch led a heroic 12-man team of U.S. Special Forces on a covert mission to Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban.

Next up on Oct. 13 will be Amanda Knox, “Waiting to be Heard.” She spent nearly four years in an Italian prison and eight years on trial for a murder she did not commit.

Chuck Whitlock, “Protecting Yourself from Fraud and Scams,” will take the stage on April 12, 2023. An expert on crime prevention, Whitlock investigates, uncovers and exposes fraud — even posing as a con artist on camera to show how real criminals work and how individuals can protect themselves.

On May 3, 2023, chef Darren McGrady’s “Eating Royally” presentation will highlight his service to Queen Elizabeth II; Diana, Princess of Wales; and Princes William and Harry for 15 years. He has cooked for five U.S. presidents and currently is owner of Eating Royally in Dallas.

Memberships are open for the 2022-23 season. The seasonal membership is $80.25 including tax. To purchase or for more information, visit nptownhall.com or call Betty Guynan at 308-530-8448.