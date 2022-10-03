 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marina Bay, Thunder Bay east boat ramps open at Sherman Reservoir

Repairs have been completed and the Marina Bay boat ramp is open at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. Because of the rising lake level, the east boat ramp at Thunder Bay also is open.

Low water levels in the reservoir had exposed a significant settlement of the east lane of the Marina Bay ramp, which had caused a nearly 5-inch lip to occur on the ramp. On the west lane, the ramp was cracked and needed immediate repair during the low-water period.

Thunder Bay’s west boat ramp remains closed until water level rises enough to safely use the ramp.

To see a map of public boating areas in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/maps.

