Valentine’s Day often focuses on romance, but according to some couples, successful marriages require a level of commitment that goes beyond the romantic side of love.

Four local couples shared some of the secrets of their marriages that have lasted more than 40 years: Mark and Rita Hernandez, who will celebrate 52 years in July; Dennis and Shawna Thompson, 40 years; Stuart and Lisa Simpson, 41 years in May; and Doyce and Nancy Williams, 52 years.

Their stories are similar in some ways and unique in others, but all four place faith in God at the top of their lists.

“I believe it’s faith,” Rita Hernandez said. “God has to be No. 1 in your marriage.”

Mark said their parents taught them the importance of a relationship with God.

“My mom and dad were very involved in the church,” Mark said. “They made us go all the time, and Rita’s grandparents made her go to church.”

“My grandmother said, one thing, when you make a promise to God, you’ve got to keep that promise through whatever, good, bad or ugly,” Rita said.

Stuart Simpson said he especially appreciated Lisa quoting Scripture and sharing that with him when they began dating.

“She was showing me the Bible and we went upstairs at her house,” Stuart said. “And her mother goes, ‘Lisa, what are you doing upstairs,’ and it’s like, ‘we’re reading the Bible.’ That’s the first thing I appreciate her for.”

Nancy Williams said there really is no secret to staying married forever.

“(It’s about) what do you feel kept it worthwhile to stay in the marriage this long and enduring and enjoying it at the same time,” Nancy said. “For me personally, it was walking up the aisle and taking vows before my Lord that I was going to stay with this person for richer, for poorer, you know.”

The vows they recited 52 years ago said they would stay together through thick and thin, and Nancy said she and Doyce took that seriously.

“We’re Lutheran now and it’s just a good edifying part of my faith that, sure, you can have troubles; sure, you’re going to disagree,” Nancy said, “but in the long run you have to evaluate: Is it worth staying or not, and how do you believe in those vows you took.”

Mark and Rita met at a relative’s house, Stuart and Lisa met in college, Dennis and Shawna started dating in high school, while Doyce and Nancy met at Dog N Suds, a drive-in on South Jeffers and Philip.

“It’s a classic example of chance that something happens to you on a particular day that lasts the rest of your life,” Doyce said. “A high school buddy of mine and I pulled in to Dog N Suds to get a root beer or a hamburger. We pulled in, I can tell you exactly the spot, in my ’49 Plymouth facing south on the north side of the building.

“The doors where the car hops came out were double hung,” Doyce said. “The door — bang — kicked open, and here she was with a big tray of food and mugs of root beer and black shorts on. My friend must have seen the look in my eye, because the first thing out of his mouth was ‘you’ll never get past her old man.’”

Doyce was 17 and Nancy 15 when they began dating. His number was up for the draft, so Doyce enlisted in the Navy.

“It was Oct. 16, 1968, and they were taking a whole bunch of recruits to Omaha,” Doyce said. “It was rainy and cold and 10 o’clock at night. It was in front of the post office on Third Street. Nancy’s crying and I’m trying not to. I remember her saying, I’ll wait for you, I’ll wait for you.”

She did wait for him. Halfway through his four-year enlistment, they took the plunge and have been married ever since.

The Thompsons attribute a lot of their longevity to the support they received early on.

“We were married in 1983 and Shawna was pregnant with Ryan at the time,” Dennis said. “I’ll tell you the support we had from our pastor at First Baptist Church, Bob and Jean Phares and others, the support we had there was incredible.”

He said in looking back through the years, the encouragement they received from their church family was a key.

“Has it been a walk in the rose garden? No,” Dennis said. “Like everybody, there are ups and downs and especially starting out young like we did, it took a lot of good people helping us along the way and believing in us.”

Each of the couples said they have things they do together and things they do individually. Their interests are not necessarily the same, but they feel confident in the freedom to enjoy their own hobbies and activities.

Mark said he likes sports and Rita likes browsing antiques; Nancy likes spending time with her friends and Doyce likes creating things with his hands. All four couples love their grandchildren and families; and they have loved each other through all circumstances.

“We just tried to be patient. We were not always, but most of the time,” Lisa said. “We had the girls, and we were both family oriented. And I think that makes a big difference.”

The Simpsons have spent a lot of time around a table with their daughters and their families enjoying games and conversation.

Nancy said it is important to respect your spouse, and having eye contact during conversations shows that you care about them and what they have to say.

Dennis said these days it seems so easy for couples to walk away from relationships.

“But they don’t know what you miss out on,” Dennis said. “It’s incredible to me what we’ve experienced and the joy we’ve had. The sorrows make the joys even greater.”

Shawna suffered a traumatic brain injury in an automobile accident, and that has made life difficult at times as they navigate the aftereffects.

“I don’t know why this occurred,” Dennis said. “I may never know this side of what God has in store and why we’ve been through this whole thing we’re experiencing. I know this, God has promised us something much greater.”

Shawna said the emphasis seems to be on the wedding these days, and she believes that is not what makes a longstanding marriage work.

“We laugh because we spent maybe $500 on our wedding,” Shawna said. “We watch kids spend tens of thousands of dollars, and I ask, are you doing this for the wedding day or are you doing this for the marriage.

“It’s not about that day, it’s about what happens afterwards. And at the end of the day, the whole goal is you end up married. Pay attention to the marriage.”