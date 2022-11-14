Martin Bay dock pulled for repairs at Lake McConaughy

The low-water dock at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area’s Martin Bay was pulled out of the water Monday for repairs.

The lake’s only remaining low-water dock is at Diver’s Bay along Burma Road. Boaters still may launch their boats at any location but should proceed with caution as sandy beaches can be soft, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.

NGPC is asking boaters to use their best judgment when launching and to be cautious of underwater hazards as they utilize the lake.

Water levels in the southwest Nebraska reservoir have been low due to extreme drought in the region. As the lake has lowered, Game and Parks has taken advantage of opportunities to perform maintenance and repairs.

For more information, visit outdoornebraska.gov/lakemcconaughy.