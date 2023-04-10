Nebraska state troopers, with assistance from the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a Maryland man Monday after a pursuit on Interstate 80 in Dawson County.

About 7:10 a.m., a trooper saw an eastbound Chrysler Pacifica speeding at over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled and the trooper pursued.

The Chrysler exited I-80 at the Lexington interchange, turned around and fled westbound on I-80. The van maintained speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour during the pursuit.

Near the Gothenburg interchange, a Dawson County sheriff’s deputy successfully deployed a spike strip to slow the vehicle. The van stopped in the driving lane of I-80 at mile marker 214. The driver was arrested without incident.

In the van, troopers located 85 pounds of marijuana, 4 pounds of marijuana products and a small amount of psilocybin mushroom products. The driver, a 30-year-old Baltimore man, was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana — more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.