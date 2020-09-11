Maxwell honors first responders and veterans, remembers 9/11 before and during football game

Maxwell running back Dalton Whisenhunt looked at the American flag displayed behind him at half-staff before returning to his pre-game interview.
Sept. 11 means something to him for several reasons. The first, and one he mentioned in passing, is that it’s his birthday. He was born a year after the attacks.
The second, and one he talked about the most, was that he has family who has served or will serve in the armed forces. His grandpa served in the Army during the Korean War. His older brother is a cadet at West Point in New York. Whisenhunt is in the process of applying to West Point as well.
Whisenhunt turned back to the camera after seeing the flag and was asked what it meant to him. He said everyone should take a moment to look at it and reflect on what it means to them.
“I think it’s really important, especially in times like now, to support America,” Whisenhunt said.
The flag continued to be displayed for the rest of the game as Maxwell honored the community’s first responders and veterans before the game and during halftime.
It started when Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” played on the speakers while the team walked to an endzone and planted small American flags under the goalpost.
Maxwell head coach Ryan Jones, who doubles as a history teacher at the school, talked to students and athletes about 9/11 throughout the week. He and the rest of the team planned the pre-game flag planting earlier in the week to remember the day.
“It’s a great country,” Jones said. “When you’re able to play football on a Friday afternoon, that just kind of proves that. It was nice. We recognized the first responders and our veterans here today, it was nice for the village of Maxwell.”
Jett Simpson of the Maxwell High School FCCLA gave a speech from the press box during halftime, where he talked about the importance of remembering 9/11 and started listing some of the veterans and first responders in attendance at the game.
The FCCLA typically does a Veterans Day program in November, Simpson said, but may not be able to this year because of COVID-19. Instead, the group decided to put something on during the game.
He said the program usually has good veteran and first responder turnout, so he was expecting a good turnout on Friday.
“I think it’s a really prideful moment for our community to honor those who’ve sacrificed their lives and everything for our country and our safety,” Simpson said. “Just to kind of give back to them a little bit.”
After his speech, Simpson asked first responders and veterans to rise and remain standing. One of those was Maxwell firefighter Cody Seamann.
He recalled certain events from his time in school during the attacks. He said he and his classmates were taken to the library, where they were told what was happening. They had to go to the gym for silent time.
“I had a brother that was in the Marines at the time also, so that was pretty stressful,” Seamann said.
When asked what he thinks when he sees the flag at half-staff, he said it reminds him of unity and how the American people came together following the attacks.
“A lot of good lives were lost that day,” Seamann said. “One of the best things that happened because of that day was the day after. The American people weren’t one side vs. the other side. We all came together. The day after 9/11 was America’s best as a whole, and we just really need to get back to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.