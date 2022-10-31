Maxwell woman receives prison term for burglary charges in four separate cases

A 29-year-old Maxwell woman was sentenced to between 3 1/2 to 8 years Monday for burglary charges in four separate cases in a span of roughly 13 months.

An emotional Kaitlyn C. Blaesi accepted responsibility as she listened to the terms handed down by Judge Patrick Heng in Lincoln County District Court. She received a 1- to 2-year sentence for the most recent case that stems from a Sept. 26 incident when she was out on bail on two separate cases.

Blaesi received credit for 35 days served.

That sentence will run after she serves 12 to 24 months and 18 to 36 months in two separate cases on May 26 and May 28, with the terms set to run at the same time. She was credited with 140 days in both cases.

She also received 18 to 36 months in a fourth case for violation of the conditions of her 30-month probation, which stems from a burglary charge in August 2021.

The sentence in that case will run separate from the other three cases. She was credited with 143 days served.

In other cases Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted): Adam P. Taylor, 21, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The charge is in connected with a June 2021 alleged incident involving a then-14-year-old girl in a Sutherland apartment, according to court records.

The attempted assault is filed as a Class 2A felony, which carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.

Joshua R. Foust, 32, pleaded not guilty to a first-degree sexual assault of a minor that stems from alleged numerous incidents between 2010 and 2016.

Foust was arrested in late June when the now-15-year-old-girl told Department of Health and Human Services officials of the repeated assaults, according to court records.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.

Colbey A. Flaming, 30, was sentenced to 364 days in jail for his participating in a an organized ring that purchased goods from area businesses with bad checks.

Flaming pleaded no contest to a charge of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more in July and two other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.

He was credited with 136 days served.

Emily R. Johnson, 20, received a term of 364 days in jail on an initial charge of possession of a hazardous drug with intent to distribute.

Johnson was sentenced after she admitted to violating the terms for participation in the Nebraska Problem Solving Court.

She was credited with 96 days served.

Johnson also pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of klonopin and possession of restoril in a separate case.

A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.

Daryll B. Foster, 61, pleaded no contest to a charge of theft by shoplifting with a valuee of $501 to $1,499 with previous convictions.

Charges in a separate case were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Foster was sentenced to 240 days in jail and credited with 32 days served.

Terrell D. Hayes, 24, pleaded no contest to charges of domestic assault-intentionally causing bodily injury and second-degree false imprisonment.

A third charge, intentional child abuse with no injury, was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Hayes was sentenced to 90 days for each of the two counts he pleaded to, and the terms will run at the same time. He was credited with 48 days served.

Ivan Dominguez-Martinez, 39, and Destiny Dominguez-Martinez, 47, both pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Both have a status hearing scheduled for Jan. 9.

Luke H. Schwartz, 42, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of attempted methamphetamine possession.

He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 96 days served.

Carson A. Foster, 19, pleaded no contest to a count of domestic assault-intentionally causing bodily injury. A felony charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Foster was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 14 days served.

Kirk Gardner, 50, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor charge of stalking for sending text messages and emails and voicemails to an individual who had a protection order on him.

A charge of distribution of image/videos that violate expected privacy was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Gardner was sentenced to 90 days in jail and credited with 47 days served.

Robert C. Bergen, 37, received 48 months of specialized substance abuse supervision probation for a case in which he initially faced three felony drug charges.

Bergen pleaded no contest to possession of a hazardous drug with intent to possess in August. Two other charges were dismissed in the plea agreement as well as charges in a separate case.

Elisha D. Navarrette, 35, pleaded no contest to amended charges of attempted methamphetamine possession and child abuse.

Navarrette received an 18-month probation term.

Mark C. Matson, 44, pleaded no contest to charges of making terroristic threats, domestic assault-intentionally causing bodily injury and negligent child abuse-no injury.

A count of using a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Matson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23.

Ransley J. Foust, 23, pleaded no contest to a felony burglary charge. A methamphetamine possession charge in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Foust is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 6.

Thomas P. Smith Jr., 44, pleaded not contest to two amended count of third-degree assault. An intentional child abuse charge in a separate case was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23.

Helio M. Villegas, 26, of Lincoln, denied violating the conditions of his 14-month probation that stems from an initial charge of assault by strangulation or suffocation.

A Nov. 14 status hearing was scheduled.

Dylan Shaw, 21, admitted to the violation of conditions of his post-release supervision terms in three separate cases.

Shaw is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

Logan R. Johnston, 28, pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge.

A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.

Steven E. Perez, 38, pleaded not guilty to an escape charge for allegedly not reporting to the Lincoln County Detention Center by an agreed date to serve a 30-day term for a case he was sentenced in.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.

April K. Williams, 39, pleaded no contest to an amended count of attempted methamphetamine possession.

Williams was sentenced to 120 days in jail and credited with 99 days served.

Tyler J. Staats, 24, pleaded not guilty to a charge of making terroristic threats.

A January 23 status hearing was scheduled.

Eric J. Burke, 42, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of driving with a revoked license.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.

Kristen A. Gamble, 41, of Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine.

A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.

Austin J. Carlton, 22, pleaded not guilty to a count of enticement by an electronic communication device, and failure to appear when on bail.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.

Natalia A. Vieyra, 27, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of driving under the influence with two prior convictions, and refusal to submit to a chemical test-third offense.

A Dec. 5 status hearing was scheduled.

Cedric W. Davy, 29, pleaded not guilty to tampering with a witness for allegedly reaching out to an individual through Facebook messenger.

A Jan. 23 status hearing was scheduled.

Terry Barthel, 21, admitted to the violation of the terms of his 12-month post-release supervision that stems from an initial charge of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Barthel was sentenced to 351 days in jail and credited with 83 days served.

Cristi L. Kuhlmann, 45, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault. A felony count of assault by strangulation or suffocation was dismissed in the plea agreement.

Kuhlmann was sentenced to 180 days in jail and credited with 69 days served.

Rachel L. Humphrey, 42, admitted to violating the conditions for participation in the Nebraska Problem Solving court.

A charge of possession of methamphetamine in a separate case was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Humphrey is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 23.

Charles D. Robinson, 26, admitted to violating the conditions of participating in the Nebraska Problem Solving Court.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9.

Wade L. Wolf, 47, pleaded not guilty to charges in two separate cases.

Wolf also pleaded not guilty to possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and obstruction of an officer in a third, separate one.

A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled for all three cases.

Jerick Canty, 31, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, pleaded not guilty to charges of assault by strangulation or suffocation, and two counts of assault-causing bodily injury to a person.

A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.

Arthur L. Smith, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of third-degree domestic assault with a prior conviction, negligent child abuse with a no injury and disturbing the peace.

A Dec. 19 status hearing was scheduled.