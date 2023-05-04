The public is invited to join an Arbor Day celebration in honor of two steadfast community volunteers. Trees will be planted in honor of Jim Parish and Chuck Scripter at the celebration on at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 5015 Rodeo Road.

Scripter has been involved in North Plate Area Habitat for Humanity since it was formed in 1997 under leadership of the late Keith Blackledge.

That was about the time that Scripter, who had worked for 13 years previously in North Platte and “fell in love” with the city, retired and came back. The local cause was “a perfect match for me,” he said. The affiliate built its first house in 1998.

Scripter had been living in Lexington, where he had been transferred by Northwestern Bell from North Platte. He was instrumental in starting a homeless shelter in Lexington and organizing the Dawson County Habitat for Humanity.

He was born and raised in Atkinson. As a young man he served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa. It was there that he accepted Christ into his life and made a commitment to serve others.

“When I was in high school my father was sentenced to the Nebraska penitentiary for taking someone’s pigs,” Scripter said. “But the community of Atkinson helped my mother and family survive, so that experience and Christian faith drive me to help others.”

After he was released from the Service he went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, working in several cities in Nebraska. He became a manager for the company. That provided further encouragement for him to do volunteer work, as the company encouraged its supervisory staff to volunteer in their communities.

“While doing Habitat (in North Platte), Jack Nichols and I helped out at the old homeless shelter on Jeffers Street and helped Ron Snell start to build the new homeless shelter at 414 E. Sixth St,” Scripter said.

He has helped to build many Habitat homes since then.

Scripter has also worked as a volunteer for Buffalo Bill Kiwanis, building wheelchair ramps for people who needed them for their homes, and helping to build playgrounds at Cody Park, The Connection homeless shelter and Iron Horse Park.

He also spent many hours repairing and painting the former North Platte Kids Academy during the early period of the pandemic.

He has volunteered for Youth for Christ with Joe Sukraw, made hospice visits through Great Plains Health, installed bath rails for people, made jail visits and provided spiritual counseling to inmates, delivered blood and helped with disasters across the U.S. for American Red Cross, delivered meals as an RSVP volunteer, and volunteered in other ways.

His motto is “Kindness is many small gestures that together make all the difference in the world.” “That’s my calling in life, just to be a servant,” said Scripter.

James Parish is committed to conservation, tree planting and Boy Scouts. He “always had a love of the (Boy Scouts) program since my father and I built a kite from scratch while I was in Cub Scouts.”

As an adult, Parish was involved off and on in helping with Scouting activities. He became an official volunteer with Troop 293 when his oldest son entered the troop in 1999. Troop 293 is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in North Platte.

It did not take long before he was appointed the troop’s scoutmaster, a position he held from 2000 to 2017. After he retired as a captain with Nebraska State Patrol in 2013 he was named district executive of the Boy Scouts’ Buffalo Bill District.

“The first campout I attended as an adult volunteer ... in 1999 was to plant trees at Fort Robinson," he said. "They had suffered a devastating forest fire in 1989 and the Nebraska Environmental Trust had undertaken a goal of reforestation over a period of 25 years.”

Parish estimates that Troop 293 participated in 20 of the annual planting events, planting more than 10,000 Ponderosa pine trees themselves.

“There were nearly 1,000 scouts in attendance each year,” Parish said, “and we were a small part of that effort.”

“Our troop also had an interest in planting trees locally,” Parish said.

The boys of Troop 293 have assisted the city of North Platte by planting memorial trees on Arbor Day for the past 10 to 15 years. They also plant trees at the Boy Scouts’ Camp Whispering Cedars at Lake Maloney.

“I retired from scouting last October and, as such, do not have as much involvement in the day-to-day operations but am sure we will continue to plant and maintain trees at our camp and around North Platte,” Parish said.

“One of the important things we teach young scouts is conservation,” and “tree planting is a major and very visible part of those efforts,” he said.