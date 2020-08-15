VALENTINE — Valentine City Manager Shane Siewert’s email that suggested filling just one of two soon-to-be vacancies in the city’s police department touched the nerve of one councilman this past week.
Andrew Ward’s reaction was the addition of two late action items to the agenda for this past Thursday’s regular meeting — to terminate both the city’s police department and the city manager. Ward says it was a response to his feeling that Siewert had overstepped his authority.
It led to a well-attended city council meeting but little else.
The item on the police department did not generate a motion, and the question to terminate the city manager failed by a 3-2 vote.
Valentine Mayor Kyle Arganbright called both agenda items, “non-issues” for the city and was more about a lack of communication than anything else.
“This thing kind of took a life of it’s own and it’s unfortunate,” Arganbright said. “Communication is important, right? My hope is that we can all get back on the same page again because we have been doing a pretty darn good job of coming together to find solutions and doing it without drama.
“It was preventable if people would have talked beforehand,” Arganbright said. “Sandhillers work together to get things done and build a community. It’s not a place for goofy politics. We have enough challenges in today’s day and age. We don’t need to create more.”
The point of contention surrounds the fact that two of the city’s six police officers are stepping down — one is moving from Valentine and the other is taking a position with another law enforcement agency.
Siewert, in his weekly update email to the city council, suggested it might be an opportunity to cut the department back to five officers — a move he said would save the city about $70,000 in salary and benefits. He went on to write the sales-tax money that pays for the officers could be used for infrastructure projects.
“It was never (meant) as a policy,” Siewert said. “We are coming into the budget season and it was a suggestion. It was, ‘This is something you may want to consider.’
“We have a lot of infrastructure projects next year because we are doing our whole Main Street and that means a whole new water and sewer (work),” Siewert said. “We also asked for some enhancements along Main Street that we have to pay for, too.”
Ward, who is a reserve officer, said in an interview conducted through emails that he felt the savings that a cut in the police department staffing was compromising public safety.
He wrote he put forth the agenda items as a show of support for the six members of the police department. He added that Valentine has operated with that staffing number for roughly the past two years.
“As a member of the city council I feel that public safety is a top priority,” Ward wrote. “Spending and budget in any city can be a challenge to manage but I can not or will not allow defunding the police.”
Arganbright said cutting back the police department is not something that he would be in favor of.
“We worked really hard to get 24/7 police coverage (in Valentine) and it took five- and-a-half or six officers to do that,” Arganbright said.
He did say he supports some adjustment in protocol with the city council agenda to try and prevent any possible future miscommunication, “Just in terms of how (the agenda items) are presented,” Arganbright said, “so there is some type of supporting evidence to go along with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.