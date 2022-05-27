McCook boy’s drawing turns into Mattel toy — then it became a monster truck

After going into treatment for cancer, Calvin Corbett of McCook began drawing and sketching to pass the time.

He created several emojis on a monster truck drawing representing the feelings he had as he went through treatment.

His drawing was selected by Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand to be made into a Monster Jam-line die-cast toy. It was named “Emoji Strong” with $10 from each sale going to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and a limited number of toys were made with 5,000 sold as of May 27.

Another surprise came May 19, as Calvin and his family were flown to Orlando, Florida.

“They sent our family to the world finals for the Monster Truck Jam,” said Tiffany Corbett, Calvin’s mother. “They made his monster truck toy into an actual live, full size monster truck, which is awesome. It was just kind of like, oh my goodness. I thought the toy was cool.”

Calvin was diagnosed in 2018 at the age of nine with stage 4/group IV/high-risk rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer of the soft tissue. He is now 13 and will be going into the eighth grade at McCook Junior High next year.

“He’s doing very well right now,” Tiffany said. “He relapsed 6½ months after the initial treatment.”

Following another eight months of treatment, Calvin is now on a year cancer free.

“That is amazing,” Tiffany said. “We can breathe a little easier, but it never goes away.”

When he started treatment, Calvin started painting and drawing and sketching when he felt up to it.

“Still to this day, he really enjoys art and just kind of doodles around,” Tiffany said. “He says, ‘look what I drew today.’ He just does it as a hobby.”

Calvin likes to play baseball, but with the cancer and treatment, he has had to look to other avenues of activity.

“He doesn’t really have any restrictions,” Tiffany said. “His body is pretty weak from all the treatment, from the chemo and radiation. But he is still very active.”

She said he goes outside, he runs, he plays with his brothers and his friends. Calvin’s siblings are Oliver, Finn and Mariah and his dad is Chris.

“One thing that he’s really interested in is golf,” Tiffany said. “It’s completely different for our family, but we’re learning the sport and we’re enjoying that time with him at the course.”

Tiffany said golf is something he can concentrate on.

“He played baseball before treatment, but he hasn’t started back up,” Tiffany said. “He misses it, but he hasn’t started playing yet.”

The support Calvin has received, Tiffany said, has been encouraging.

“He absolutely loves (the support),” Tiffany said. “He was a little camera-shy at first, but to see this come to life and see other people be supporting him and cheering him on for everything he has had already been through and is going through, it’s really cool.”

Fox and Friends did an interview with Calvin and Tiffany, which is expanded his support base.

“He’ll say things like, ‘wow, mom, I didn’t realize that people really knew who I was or that I went through all this treatment, or I did this,’” Tiffany said. “He thinks it’s pretty cool to have that extra support.”

