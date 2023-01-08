 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

McCook man dies in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 83 Saturday

  • 0

A 33-year-old McCook man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 83 near Wellfleet, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page Sunday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About 4:17 p.m. Saturday, a northbound Ford Taurus crossed the centerline at mile marker 56 on Highway 83, striking a 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the Taurus, Jordan Lauger, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The four occupants of the Chevrolet pickup were all transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries,” the post said. “The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”​

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin McCarthy becomes U.S. House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News