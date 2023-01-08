McCook man dies in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 83 Saturday

A 33-year-old McCook man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 83 near Wellfleet, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page Sunday.

About 4:17 p.m. Saturday, a northbound Ford Taurus crossed the centerline at mile marker 56 on Highway 83, striking a 2013 Chevrolet pickup. The driver of the Taurus, Jordan Lauger, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The four occupants of the Chevrolet pickup were all transported to Great Plains Health with non-life-threatening injuries,” the post said. “The investigation into this matter is ongoing.”​