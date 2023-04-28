Kindergarten students from McDaid Elementary learned about bees and the importance of growing plants at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.

Activities included a tour of the greenhouse, plant-based educational activities and instructions about the lifestyle of bees and their importance to the cycle of life.

They also went into the main office of UNL Extension where they constructed plants out of different vegetable parts. For example, carrots made the roots, asparagus made the stems and leafy greens made the leaves.

McDaid kindergarten teacher Natalie Cox said this was the perfect place to learn about science because the topics covered plants, bees and flowers.

“(It’s important) just to know the world around them," she said. "A lot of times we walk past something that we don’t really know is there, but when you expose students to that then they kind of stop and take a look at what’s in front of them.”

She said she finds it interesting that different bees experience different life spans.

There’s lots of field trip opportunities for kids in North Platte, Cox said, but you kind of have to pick and choose for kindergarteners because it’s a lot of work to take little kids out and about.

“I think it’s nice to have a change of pace," she said. "You know, we’re in the school building every day and for them to do something different. They’re going to go home and they’re going to talk about this. They’re not going to go home and talk about what they do day in and day out in the classroom.”

For her kindergarten science activities, she has grown plants in class and explained plant parts to the kids.

“It’s really important because this is a local resource," said David Lott, horticulture Extension educator. "We want people to come to the research center to visit our facilities and the unit on bees really works with kindergarten and first grade science standards."

Lott said bees and plants works really well with kindergarten and first-grade science standards. Teaching elementary kids is a routine part of his job.

“This is an added extra field-trip with some engaged learning right here in town and it fits their state standards whether you’re at St. Pat’s at a parochial school or North Platte Public Schools,” he said.

Lott guided the kindergartners through the greenhouse, showing them the plants they grow with high schoolers. The plants were for sale on a pre-sale.

“It’s very important for us to have people understand what we do out of this facility and show that our research work and our teaching and our outreach impacts all Nebraska citizens.”