McGown to lead Great Plains Health Care Foundation

Great Plains Health announced Monday that Megan McGown, the hospital's chief development officer, will oversee the Great Plains Health Care Foundation starting Aug. 10.

McGown assumes the responsibility from Kathy Bourque, who has been the foundation's executive director since July 2018. Bourque is taking the next step in her career toward her passion for leadership development, according to a GPH press release.

“Kathy has built upon the legacy of the foundation and many patients have been touched by her dedication,” said McGown. “We are excited to continue the foundation’s tradition of excellence and live its mission.”

The mission of the Great Plains Health Care Foundation is to inspire philanthropy that will enhance the quality and availability of health care services for the patients and communities served by Great Plains Health.

With the slight restructuring of leadership, the foundation remains its own entity within the structure of Great Plains Health. The nonprofit entity is led by its own board of directors, with its key role to raise funds to improve health care in the region.

Bailey Trusty, foundation coordinator, continues to oversee day-to-day operations. McGown, who has a background in community and economic development, will oversee the foundation and business development.

She has served on the foundation board of directors for the last six years and brings a deep understanding of the foundation’s processes, projects and ultimate goal, according to the press release.

“The foundation is a very special part of the corporate structure at Great Plains Health,” said Leland Poppe, foundation chairman. “The board is ready to work with Megan and our outstanding community to carry on the work of the foundation and serve our patients.”

In 2021, foundation donors made direct contributions to patient care totaling more than $885,500 to support the purchase of a new PET scanner, the Callahan Cancer Center and other key service lines and projects.

“The foundation began its tremendous efforts to advance the health and wellbeing of our community 30 years ago,” Ivan Mitchell, CEO of Great Plains Health, said. “Generous donors, the foundation board and its directors have shared their time, talent and treasure toward projects that align with the foundation’s mission and make greater Nebraska a beacon for rural health care. We are appreciative of their support and excited for the next 30 years.”

To learn more about the foundation, go to gphealth.org/foundation.