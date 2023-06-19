The 2023 Miss Nebraska competition brought out the best young women the state offers and after a long week, Morgan Baird won the crown.

Baird grew up in Gering, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 2020. Teresa Scanlan, another Gering woman, went on to win the 2011 Miss America title after capturing the state crown.

Baird hopes to do the same at the 2024 Miss America competition that will take place sometime in January, “someplace warm,” Baird said.

“I went to Gering schools K through nine, then Scottsbluff in grades 10 through 12,” Baird said. “My dad went to UNMC (University of Nebraska Medical Center) in Omaha and then got hired at Regional West and moved our family to Gering.”

Baird was 1 year old when her dad Carl and mom Krista took up residence in western Nebraska.

After graduating high school, she went to Western Nebraska Community College where she finished her associate’s degree.

“The Scottsbluff college enrollment program is awesome, so I was able to get a year done while I was in high school,” Baird said.

She graduated from WNCC in 2021 and transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned her bachelor’s in political science, graduating in May.

Baird said she felt her private interview was the strength of her road to victory, along with the talent portion. The private interview accounts for 35% of her score, talent is 35%, on stage interview and community service impact statement is 15% and evening wear is 15%.

“I had a really great American government and history teacher, Gary Largo,” Baird said. “He was the best. We’re still in contact today and he’s the reason why I decided to go into social science when I was at community college.”

While in high school, Baird was on the human services and education career academy tracks and had plans to be a teacher.

“I really loved child development and those sorts of classes,” Baird said, “but then I had to write my first lesson plan and I said, ‘ahh, no thanks.’”

She needed to decide what her major would be at community college and that’s when she decided her interest in government and history was a better fit for her. While attending UNL, Baird worked as a legislative page for the Nebraska Legislature through its last two sessions.

“I really loved that environment and I learned a lot,” Baird said. “I don’t know that I see myself ever running for office, but I love the whole behind-the-scenes process. Working as a research analyst or a legislative aide in some capacity, that’s probably what I would lean into.”

Baird won the preliminary talent on June 9 with the ballet she self-choreographed. After her parents had her try out “every single sport” when she was a youngster, she discovered ballet.

“You know how (parents) do when you’re like five years old and they try out everything,” Baird said. “Nothing else was my thing and they put me into my first ballet class when I was eight years old. I loved it.”

She said ballet helped her come out of her shyness. The Tabor Dance Academy in Scottsbluff was her home for dance until she graduated from high school. She also was a teaching assistant while attending WNCC and the teachers there are “the reasons why I love dancing so much.”

An injury in her senior year of high school while she was on the Scottsbluff High drill team almost brought an end to her dancing.

“(Drill team consists) of a lot of kicking and repetitive motion on top of being a competitive dancer,” Baird said. “I tore both my labrums in my hips. They’re still torn, they haven’t been fixed yet. I’ve just had to do a lot of strength training and stretching trying to relieve pain.”

The only permanent treatment is surgery and Baird said at some point she will need to have double hip surgery.

“Right now if I can maintain some hip strength, back and core strength, I can minimize the pain as much as possible,” Baird said. “During the week of Miss Nebraska, I was trying to do my talent the fewest number of times as possible to save my body and make sure I was able to do as well as I could on stage.”

Dance is not her long-term goal for a career, but she said she would consider teaching perhaps as a sidelight to whatever she decides to do.

“Perhaps a studio would let me come in once or twice a week to teach a class or two and that would be awesome,” Baird said.

She is looking forward to everything being Miss Nebraska has in store for her.

“I’m really excited to get in to high schools and colleges and do voter registration drives and things like that,” Baird said. “I’m just really excited to focus on older kids and young adults instead of the elementary students, which is what a lot of titleholders focus on, which is great.

“I expect to get in to elementary schools as well, but I’m excited to interact with some older students.”

She said it is important for youth to be cognizant of the political process.

“It affects everyone, it doesn’t solely affect older people, older adults,” Baird said. “Starting from 14 to 15 years of age, we all start voting in high schools for student body presidents.”

She said everyone votes for positions and learning about the process during the “smaller things” will help youth when they reach voting age.

“When it comes down to being 18 and you now have to vote for bigger and more important positions, you already know what the process is like,” Baird said.

As she travels the state you may see her eating seafood because her “favorite food is shrimp, I love seafood,” Baird said.