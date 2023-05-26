Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Memorial Day Program at Fort McPherson National Cemetery offers a sense of gratitude to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

There are a number of area programs set to commemorate the fallen across the area as well. The Fort McPherson ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at the cemetery located two miles south of Interstate 80 at exit 190.

The program will feature two speakers, Gold Star Mother Cheryl Schepker, surviving mother of Capt. Dustin Lukasiewicz, and Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, a Marine veteran.

Two flyovers will highlight the program on Monday, the first by the 155th Refueling Wing out of Lincoln, with KC135 Tankers, followed by the national anthem. The second flyover will feature The Pantheon Squadron out of Pueblo, Colorado.

The program will include a wreath laying ceremony by several veterans organizations, military honors, the playing of "Taps" and a release of white doves.

At 4 p.m., there will be a program at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte. The program will feature Schepker with a flyover by the same airplane groups that are scheduled for the Fort McPherson program.

The Wallace American Legion Post No. 213 will host a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. CT, at the Morning View Cemetery.

Pastor Shannon Williams will give the prayer and benediction and Emma Matson, Wallace High School co-valedictorian will be the speaker. Jim Smith will be the Master of Ceremonies, and the Legion detail will pay honors with 21-gun salute and taps.

Hamburger, beans and chips with an ice cream dessert will be served after the program at the Legion Hall on Main Street in Wallace. A freewill offering is requested for the meal.

The public is invited and can view the progress on the Wallace Veteran's Memorial wall being erected.