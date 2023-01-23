 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Memorial donations used to purchase AED for Thedford Rescue squad

  • 0
Memorial donations used to purchase AED for Thedford Rescue squad

Shirley Hanna, left, Jemma DeNaeyer, Cheryl Moody, Loren Eaton, Wade Neben, Brenda Corbin and Sandy Heavican show the Automated External Defibrillator that was purchased with funds given in memory of Purdum Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody who died in October 2022.

 Job Vigil

THEDFORD — Purdum Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody died in October 2022 and his family designated the Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad as one organization to receive memorial gifts.

The contributions were used to purchase an automated external defibrillator that will be placed in the Thedford Fire and Rescue command vehicle, said Shirley Hanna, co-captain, in a press release.

“This vehicle is often on wildland fires and at larger incidents where the ambulance may be staged farther away,” Hanna said. “It is also capable of driving off-road in sand and rough terrain, making it easier to reach patients in remote locations.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“With the purchase of a LifePak CR2 AED, and other medical supplies in this vehicle, the capabilities and preparedness of the firefighters and EMTs will be enhanced.”

The LifePak CR2 AED is one of the most state of the art AEDs in the field. The AED's technology is the only AED that allows chest compressions during ECG rhythm analysis, according to the company's website

People are also reading…

Once CPR begins, the AED can analyze and detect if a shock is needed. This significantly reduces any pauses in chest compressions, even eliminating pauses, if the rhythm is determined to be non-shockable.

“As people living in small rural communities understand, it takes a little bit from everyone to make things successful,” Hanna said. “The small EMS services understand this well and often depend upon donations and volunteers to thrive. The Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad greatly appreciates all the support over the past years and looks forward to providing a great service to the citizens in 2023.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NU regent acquitted of witness tampering in sex assault case

A jury has acquitted University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark of witness tampering in a sexual assault case. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the jury returned a not guilty verdict Friday afternoon. Prosecutors charged Stark with felony witness tampering in August 2021. They alleged that Stark told former Husker fullback Willie Miller not to testify on behalf of Doug Anders, a former Omaha gym owner accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl who worked out at Anders' facility.  Anders was convicted in February 2021 of first-degree sexual assault. Stark, a 76-year-old sports psychologist, was prepared to testify as a witness for prosecutors on behalf of the victim but he was never called to the stand.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The first woman M.D.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News