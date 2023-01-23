Memorial donations used to purchase AED for Thedford Rescue squad

THEDFORD — Purdum Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody died in October 2022 and his family designated the Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad as one organization to receive memorial gifts.

The contributions were used to purchase an automated external defibrillator that will be placed in the Thedford Fire and Rescue command vehicle, said Shirley Hanna, co-captain, in a press release.

“This vehicle is often on wildland fires and at larger incidents where the ambulance may be staged farther away,” Hanna said. “It is also capable of driving off-road in sand and rough terrain, making it easier to reach patients in remote locations.

“With the purchase of a LifePak CR2 AED, and other medical supplies in this vehicle, the capabilities and preparedness of the firefighters and EMTs will be enhanced.”

The LifePak CR2 AED is one of the most state of the art AEDs in the field. The AED's technology is the only AED that allows chest compressions during ECG rhythm analysis, according to the company's website

Once CPR begins, the AED can analyze and detect if a shock is needed. This significantly reduces any pauses in chest compressions, even eliminating pauses, if the rhythm is determined to be non-shockable.

“As people living in small rural communities understand, it takes a little bit from everyone to make things successful,” Hanna said. “The small EMS services understand this well and often depend upon donations and volunteers to thrive. The Thedford Volunteer Rescue Squad greatly appreciates all the support over the past years and looks forward to providing a great service to the citizens in 2023.”